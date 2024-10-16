The Royal Mint Advent Calendar may be sold out, but you can still buy The Snowman coin

Available in four special editions, this collectable coin makes the perfect stocking filler.

The Royal Mint has released this year's special 50p Christmas coin, featuring The Snowman for a seventh year running — this time with a new-and-improved reverse design by award-winning illustrator, Robin Shaw.

Featuring a charming illustration that shows the festive character decorating a Christmas tree, the coin can be purchased in a range of special editions, including classic nickel, colour-printed nickel, silver and gold.

With prices starting from £12 for the most popular style, it doesn't just make the perfect stocking filler, but it's also the ultimate excuse to start a new family tradition.

Set to sell-out fast after The Royal Mint Advent Calendar, complete with a hidden solid gold coin for one lucky shopper, sold out in a matter of hours, we wouldn't wait too long before snapping up this year's edition.

The Snowman made its debut on a 50p Royal Mint coin back in 2018, and since then close to 700,000 coins featuring the character have made their way into collections globally across 75 different countries, according to The Royal Mint.

Available now and already in high demand, get your order in early to avoid disappointment this Christmas and enjoy a token of 2024 for years to come.

The other editions available include a colour-printed version. Costing a little more at £25, there's only 20,000 of this limited edition design available, making it a pretty exclusive piece of nickel.

There's also a silver proof coin — with just 7,000 available — beautifully presented in an acrylic block for display and protection, and a gold proof coin, struck in 22 carat gold and displayed in a wooden trinket box — with only 100 available.