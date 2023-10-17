Barbour jackets are a royal staple for fall — and they're (kind of) affordable

From Queen Elizabeth to Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, these Barbour jackets are in every royal's fall wardrobe (Photos via Getty)

Here at Yahoo Canada, we like to spend a good chunk of time dissecting royal style and finding affordable dupes for our favourite Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle pieces.

And while we're particularly talented in the dupe department, some pieces, like Barbour jackets, are actually relatively affordable (at least by royal standards).

A time-honoured brand, Barbour has been worn by the royal family over the past 30-something years. Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth have all been photographed in the British heritage brand, which has, incidentally, earned three Royal Warrants commending its high-quality designs.

The Duchess of Cambridge in her Barbour Longshore jacket in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

If you're looking to upgrade your autumn wardrobe with one of these iconic, royal-approved coats, scroll below to shop some of our favourites, including the Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) that's been called the "perfect fall jacket" by Nordstrom shoppers.

Barbour Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket (Photo via Nordstrom)

$395 CAD at Altitude Sports $295 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

The British heritage brand has earned the royal seal of approval — and for good reason. With elegant diamond quilting, a corduroy collar and roomy snap-flap pockets, this fleece-lined Barbour jacket is a fall staple for any wardrobe, royal or otherwise.

The coat features a a double-vented back with snap closures and is available in four colours at Nordstrom and three colours at Altitude Sports. However, the stock is flying off the (virtual) shelves, so you'll want to act quickly to take one home.

Why a Barbour jacket is worth the investment

Keeping in company with Queen Elizabeth, the Barbour brand has earned the seal of approval from Nordstrom shoppers, with users commenting the Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket is "perfect" for autumn.

This coat is a "closet staple for the fall and winter," writes one shopper. "I have wanted to buy it for years and I'm so happy I finally pulled the trigger. The minute I tried it on, I felt as though the price matched the quality."

Barbour Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket (Photos via Nordstrom)

$395 CAD at Altitude Sports $295 USD at Nordstrom

"I bought it in black and will likely use it for the rest of my life," says another.

"It's so good in all the best ways: warm and fuzzy, but not bulky. Truly useful pockets (the front inserts are also fleece lined), while the larger pockets can hold keys, a phone or gloves."

"The tartan sleeve lining is a great touch," they add. "Seriously, just get it! The sizing is true to my dress size."

A third Nordstrom shopper says they "don't know where to start, except that [they're] obsessed," calling it the "perfect fall-winter jacket."

'By far one of the best jackets I have owned'

The lining is "substantial," one shopper writes, adding it's "certainly [warm] enough to take me through the chillier days in fall."

The Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket is "by far one of the best jackets I have owned."

Despite a myriad of five-star reviews, some reviewers found the sizing "odd" and couldn't find a size that worked for them.

To shop more fall and winter jackets from royal-approved brand Barbour, check out our picks below. Can't find your size? Here's where to shop Barbour in Canada.

Where to buy Barbour jackets in Canada

Barbour Bragar Quilt Jacket (Photo via Altitude Sports)

$360 CAD at Altitude Sports$270 USD at Nordstrom

Barbour Annandale Quilted Jacket (Photo via Altitude Sports)

$295 CAD at Altitude Sports $295 CAD at Simons $220 USD at Nordstrom

Barbour Gunnerside Wax Jacket (Photo via Altitude Sports)

$630 CAD at Simons $630 CAD at Altitude Sports $470 USD at Nordstrom

Barbour Marsett Quilted Long Jacket (Photo via Altitude Sports)

$400 CAD at Altitude Sports $400 CAD at Sporting Life

Barbour Inverraray Wool Coat (Photo via Altitude Sports)

$550 CAD at Altitude Sports$550 USD at Nordstrom

Barbour Greta Belted Water Resistant Twill Trench Coat (Photo via Altitude Sports)

$505 CAD at Altitude Sports$375 USD at Nordstrom

