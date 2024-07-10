Ruggable and Goop’s New Collection Brings “Livable Luxury” to Home Decor

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one thing Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is known for, it’s elevating the everyday wellness space—often with a lofty price tag. From $1,000 sex toys to luxury Birkenstock sandals, Goop has made the wellness category downright cool. Now, Goop is entering the home decor space in collaboration with the machine-washable rug brand Ruggable.

The eight-piece rug collection features various textures, compositions, hues, and motifs, leaning into simplicity and organic neutrals with minimalist designs at the forefront. Whether using the padded rug as a yoga mat, a cozy spot for your pet, or just adding a new centerpiece to your favorite room, the joint collection is designed to inspire and bring a dash of “livable luxury” to any space.

You’ll find something for every home inspired by elements like Spanish Revival design, handwoven Indian dhurrie rugs, and the muted palette the Goop brand is renowned for. Though the collection is very neutral-heavy in terms of color, you will find exciting pops of blue and green within the collection.

Ruggable.

“A well-loved home is a backdrop for our most special memories: playing with our children on the floor, a boisterous dinner party with old friends, a rare quiet moment curled up with a book,” Paltrow said in a press release for the collaboration. “For Ruggable x Goop, we leaned into those precious moments, blurring form and function to create an elevated collection of organic neutrals with motifs and textures lifted from our travels.”

The washable, stain-resistant rugs, starting at just $125, are now available at Ruggable.com. With their durable and easy-to-clean features, these rugs are a practical and stylish addition to any home. Shop some of our favorites from the Ruggable x Goop collection below.

Elin Stripe Indigo Rug

Inspired by traditional Indian dhurrie designs, this ocean blue nautical-style striped rug should be gracing the floors of a Hamptons summer house.

Buy Elin Stripe Indigo Rug at Ruggable, $null

Remi Camel Brown Rug

A surprising stand-out from the worldly collection, this dark brown piece prioritizes texture and design. Its geometric, symmetrical motifs and hand-woven textures are inspired by natural Tuareg rugs from Africa.

Buy Remi Camel Brown Rug at Ruggable, $null

Lucia Natural Rug

Featuring a neutral color palette of cream and clay, this astutely modern rug is inspired by Spanish Revival designs.

Buy Lucia Natural Rug at Ruggable, $null

Dilara Sage Green Rug

Who knew we were in such desperate need of a sage rug in our home? This gorgeous green statement rug is inspired by traditional Tuareg motifs, where you’ll find pops of cream and brown.

Buy Dilara Sage Green Rug at Ruggable, $null

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Ruggable’s Latest Collection Is Inspired by the New Season of ‘Bridgerton’

Ruggable and Morris & Co. Are Back With Another Stunning Rug Collaboration

Ruggable’s Newest Collaboration Features Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.