Run, don’t walk—the Always Pan 2.0 is on sale for $99 right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Everybody loves home cooking, but not everyone loves to cook at home. Getting out all those pots and pans to make a hearty meal can be a chore, and that's before you have to wash all that cookware. The good news is that there's a cooking tool that can do it all for less: the Our Place Always Pan 2.0, which just so happens to be on sale for a $51 discount right now!

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Save 34% on the advanced Always Pan 2.0 in this chic Spice color.

$99 at Our Place (Save $51)

Is the Always Pan worth it?

You bet! We love the Always Pan for having a unique combination of ability and style. Its nonstick coating is impressive and effective, keeping annoying ingredients like pierogies, eggs, and chicken from leaving residue when it's time to flip or stir them. Though it's not dishwasher safe, the Always Pan is still easy to clean by hand with little to no elbow grease required. The cherry on top is the chic color that makes it as much of an eye-catching accessory as it is a cooking tool.

Can the Always Pan go in the oven?

Yes indeed! One of the many upgrades to the 2.0 is its oven-safe design that can withstand oven temperatures up to 450°F. Though you'll need to invest in oven mitts for safety purposes, you'll also be able to bake skillet cornbreads and frittatas. The Always Pan 2.0 is a user-friendly cooking tool fit for stovetops and ovens, and now this current deal is too savory to ignore.

Shop more Our Place We Made Too Much deals

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Always Pan 2.0 deal: Save 34% on this advanced cookware