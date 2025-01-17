Runway 7 Reveals Show Lineup at Sony Hall

Runway 7, the runway production platform, is returning with a lineup of more than 120 brands for New York Fashion Week.

The five-day event will take place Feb. 5 through 9 at Sony Hall at 235 West 46th Street in New York. The schedule features a diverse range of fashion brands, including sustainable, inclusive, unisex, streetwear and swimwear labels.

The event kicks off on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. with the women’s lingerie brand Adore Me. The invite-only event will highlight a 40-look cabaret-inspired presentation divided into three segments, including dancers, aerialists, and immersive performers engaging the audience.

This season a special “Made in India” showcase will spotlight Indian designers on Feb. 6, with shows at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. During this special presentation, CFDA designer Naeem Khan will be presented with the “Excellence in Design” award, celebrating more than 20 years as a pioneer in his field. Khan has dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan and the Princess of Wales, among others, blending the artistry of his Indian heritage with elegant gowns.

Participating brands within the showcase include W for Woman, Heritage India Fashions, Satya Designers, Ravishing Couture, Bhavika Bokadia, BMatchy, Gemini Hues by Neha Goel, Cause & Effect, Art of Thread, EBN Jewelry, Uppercase, Lino Perros and Tabla.

On Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., Creators Inc. and its Los Angeles-based swimwear line, CI Swimwear, will headline an official swim hour. Other brands featured include Jordan Carpenter and Mia Swimwear. The hour will also showcase contemporary artist Sergey Kir.

On Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., Runway 7 will feature its second season of Project Lab Coat, dedicated to philanthropy and raising funds for causes such as multiple sclerosis and Lyme disease and cancer research. Runway 7 has contributed more than $125,000 and has pledged another $50,000 in 2025 to the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center at Mount Sinai for Multiple Sclerosis.

At 9 p.m., closing shows will feature Darren Apolonio and Lewis Beiharz of “Project Runway” as well as My Saint, an Argentinian streetwear label.

On Feb. 9 at 3 p.m., a curated “Made in Mexico” showcase will take place, highlighting culturally inspired collections from brands such as I, La Catrina, Oye Den, Mistry of Fashion x Gerardy, Los Calf, Fashin By Marshell, N°1 | NumberOneProject, Jil & Gal and Gutierrez & Co.

Additional Hispanic-owned brands include M’Andina from Peru, offering footwear; My Saint, an Argentinian streetwear label, and ELELH, a Chilean-based brand specializing in women’s apparel.

Closing Runway 7’s New York Fashion Week shows on Sunday at 9 p.m. will be designer Alvin Valley, who will show his fall collection alongside his denim line.

