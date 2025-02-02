Ruth Langsford makes admission over ‘painful’ Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her “painful split” from Eamonn Holmes after divorcing the TV presenter in 2024 and revealed what she plans to do next.

The former star presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996. They were married in 2010 and have a son.

The Loose Women star, who has recently appeared on I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, has admitted that: “Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.”

Speaking to Women & Home magazine, the 64-year-old said that she had lost weight and added: “You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.”

“I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it. I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

“Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job.”

Langsford also said that she is not planning any more “big projects”.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their separation in May (Getty Images)

Following the divorce announcement, Holmes was seen out in a wheelchair, as he revealed he had undergone spinal surgery, a double hip replacement, and suffered severe back pain.

“It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it,” Holmes told The Sun at The Irish Post awards, which he hosted, on Thursday (7 November).

Holmes, who needs the support of carers due to his health issues, opened up about the experience last year as he said on GMB: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Getty Images)

In November 2020, the pair were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.