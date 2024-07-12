Sabrina Carpenter is a fairy princess in a pink ruffled corset dress

ICYMI, the internet is collectively freaking out right now having discovered that Sabrina Carpenter is Bart Simpson's niece. Confused? Let us explain... Nancy Cartwright is the woman responsible for voicing The Simpsons character, with the 66-year-old providing the vocals for the iconic cartoon character since the series first aired in 1989. And she also happens to be Sabrina's aunt, confirming the family connection as part of a Q&A video she shared on TikTok earlier this week.

Wait, does that make Sabrina a nepo baby? While you're mulling it over, we'd also like to bring to your attention another famous family connection theory we have regarding Miss Carpenter that we think is pretty convincing. Especially following a photo the singer shared on her Instagram stories.

Posing in a hallway wearing a pink strapless corset mini dress with a ruffled neckline and flouncy skirt, the Cosmo UK cover star (if you haven't bought our new issue yet, it's not too late btw!) looked like an actual fairy princess.

@sabrinacarpenter - Instagram

Had her attire been green she could easily have been mistaken for an IRL Tinkerbell, leading us to the only reasonable conclusion: she's obviously Tinkerbell's sister.

Sabrina styled the flirty 'fit with Marc Jacobs' pink satin Kiki boots, the towering platforms adding inches to her petite 5 foot frame, and carried a Louis Vuitton baby pink top handle bag in one hand.

Sabrina actually wore the corset dress to appear on Hot Ones, an American YouTube talk show that sees celebrity guests eat chicken wings coated in spicy hot sauce. Sharing a clip of her reactions to each wing on Instagram, one follower commented, "why’s no one talking about how she’s so brave for doing this while wearing a corset 😭". This!

If we know Sabrina, she's more of a Short n' Sweet girl (see what we did there?) though her wardrobe is definitely spicy.

