Sabrina Quesada Shares the Summer Fashion and Beauty Essentials She Can't Go Without (Exclusive)

The content creator tells PEOPLE what she always has on hand for the summer season

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Sabrina Quesada

Sabrina Quesada has her hot list ready to go for summer.

The content creator knows what she likes, and she wants all of it at her disposal as soon as the sun is out and the hot weather hits. She had some of her go-to essentials on hand while in Mykonos, Greece, at the beginning of the month for the grand opening of Tommy Hilfiger's first store on the island (including her fave TH pieces, of course).

But Quesada's summer picks are more than just her fashion faves — she has a few other things tucked away in her bag for when the temperatures rise this summer. Ahead, see what Quesada can't live without during the sweet summer days and nights.

Sunglasses

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses

"I love to wear my Tommy Hilfiger shades all Summer, especially when I'm tanning or trying to read a book in the sun."

$112 at usa.tommy.com

Sunscreen

Ulta Vacation sunscreen

"I always have to have a good sunscreen — like this one by Vacation — on me during summertime, making sure I don’t forget my hands and my neck when reapplying!"

$22 at Ulta

Headphones

Apple Apple earpods

"I’m a sucker for my wired headphones and take them everywhere with me."

$19 at Apple

Lip Liner and Balm

Charlotte Tilbury; Laneige Charlotte Tilbury lip liner and Laneige balm

"I never leave the house without a good lip liner and chapstick combination — right now I'm loving the Foxy Brown lip liner from Charlotte Tilbury with Laneige lip balm."

$25 at charlottetilbury.com

$19 at us.laneige.com

A Good Book

Amazon A Court of Thorns and Roses book

"I always need a book during my beach days. Right now, I'm exploring fantasy and finally started A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas."

$18 at Amazon

Lightweight Dress

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger dress

"A lightweight dress is perfect for the heat during summertime, and this neutral, eyelet dress works for absolutely any occasion."

$77 at usa.tommy.com

Digital Camera

Kodak camera

"Using a digital camera is my favorite way to take pictures — they always turn out so cool and effortless. I love this Kodak camera because it fits in almost any bag when I'm shooting on the go."

$135 at Amazon

