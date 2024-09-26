Sailor Jerry team up with Sans Patrie on new capsule

Sailor Jerry and Sans Patrie have collaborated on a new 'Borderless' capsule collection.

The spiced rum company has teamed up with the tattoo studio and streetwear label - which was founded in 2022 by designer and tattooist Delphin Musquet - on a new range with the goal of bringing "the melting pot to life in all its glory".

In a statement Karen Daly, Senior Brand Manager at Sailor Jerry said: "Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Sans Patrie share the same principles of being creative, promoting self-expression and inclusivity.

"The ‘Borderless’ campaign aims to bring people together, no matter where they’re from, be it any city, country or continent across the world.

"The combination of apparel, speakers and limited-edition bottles is our nod to all creative industries and raising a glass to self-expression.

The collection includes a limited edition tracksuit set with a matching pullover hoodie and bottoms.

The campaign is inspired by East London's melting-pot, as well as being a love letter to barber shop culture, and the craftmanship found in such spaces.

Sans Patrie founder Delphin added: "The Borderless campaign with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum encapsulates 'Without Nation' – the literal definition of Sans Patrie in French.

"We believe in a philosophy that transcends geographical boundaries and embraces diversity and inclusivity.

"And for us, barber shops are creative spaces that represent themes in my mind of a borderless world, where individuals can connect and collaborate regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, or cultural background.

"We want to bring the melting pot to life in all its glory.”

Next month, fans will get a chance to be tattooed by Delphin himself for free as part of a prize draw, with other prizes including 600 merch buncles including a branded cap and palm-sized bluetooth speakrers.

To enter, purchase a promotional bottle of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 70cl from any retailer or a Sailor Jerry serve from any on-trade outlet, then visit winwith.sailorjerry.com, complete the entry form and upload a copy of the receipt.

The promotion is only available to those over 18 years old, and closes on 30 November 2024.

Sailor Jerry Spice Rum x Sans Patrie have also created a new limited-edition bottle, featuring a unique design penned by Delphin, which will be gifted to fans of the brand in the coming months.