Sales of this $25 Amazon under-the-sink organizer are spiking — it's 'a great space saver'

This under-the-sink organizer just soared in sales on Amazon Canada — it's only $25. (Photos via Amazon)

One of the worst small-space situations has to be limited countertop space, whether it's the kitchen or bathroom. I don't know about you, but I need a lot of space for my stuff (and I have a lot of stuff). But with excessive things comes a potential for mess, and I can't stand disorganization.

If you feel the same way, Amazon Canada has a game-changing product that's been stealing the spotlight recently: the Fowooyeen Under Cabinet Sliding Organizer. This Amazon mover and shaker has skyrocketed in sales in the past 24 hours — I'm talking by 105,555 per cent! Keep scrolling to see how it'll help you achieve "effortless organization."

Fowooyeen Under Cabinet Sliding Organizer. (Photo via Amazon)

Fowooyeen Under Cabinet Sliding Organizer 105,555% spike in sales in 24 hours $25 at Amazon

💡 Why you need it

Say goodbye to cluttered counters and messy cupboards thanks to this under-the-sink organizer. Not only will it keep things organized, but since it's two-tiered, it'll provide you with even more storage space.

It measures 15" L x 6.3" W x 12" H inches and is made of sturdy ABS plastic, which is strong enough to hold all of your under-cabinet necessities.

You can use it for multiple items, like cleaning products, toiletries, beauty products, spices, perfumes — you name it — and it'll keep everything in one spot and within reach.

💬 What others are saying

Considering sales of this product spiked by more than 100,000 per cent in just 24 hours, it's safe to say customers are intrigued by this organizer. So, let's see what they have to say.

One shopper said it's great for making their cabinets "look neater," and they added that the two-tier design makes "storing bottles easy."

They also appreciate how the wheels make it "easily slide" and how the "adjustable height" makes it ideal for storing taller items.

Fowooyeen Under Cabinet Sliding Organizer. (Photo via Amazon)

Fowooyeen Under Cabinet Sliding Organizer 105,555% spike in sales in 24 hours $25 at Amazon

Another reviewer said it prevents things from "cluttering up the counter or cupboard."

A third said the "assembly was easy" and that it's "quite sturdy."

While customers love this product, some noted that "it could be wider to fit more items" and that it could have "some sturdier posts." Some also complained that the "wheels are pretty awful."

🤔 The final verdict

Sick of staring at your cluttered counters and rummaging through your messy cabinets? This under-the-sink organizer might just be the perfect fix. It'll optimize storage space and keep everything in one spot — ideal for kitchens and bathrooms.

However, the wheels aren't the best, so if that annoys you, keep it in mind before purchasing.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.