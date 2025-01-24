While there’s no denying that Salomon’s trail sneakers are state-of-the-art, their latest release reaches another level. Fused with military strength materials, Salomon’s latest collaboration Gr10k sees the classic Quest silhouette transform into the ultimate rugged sneaker. By transforming the Quest 4D from boot to sneaker, Gr10k has added style and fortified footwear features that result in a shoe that can take you almost anywhere. While the technical features of the sneaker are more than enough to entice even the most novice hiker, the design’s overall style makes it the perfect shoe to go from the trails to the city. Combining practicality, support, and style, the newest Salomon sneaker is surely to amaze.

Hit the trails with Salomon’s Quest Low 2 Gr10k

Inspired by the Quest 4D boot, Salomon’s Quest Low 2 Gr10k utilizes some of the most durable footwear features to create a shoe you can’t ignore. With nubuck leather and single-layer mesh, the shoe’s uppers create a comfortable and breathable feel. In the midsole, a dual-density foam provides users with optimal motion control and stability. Crafted with an All-Terrain Contragrip, this sneaker is ready for all surfaces, in nature or the city. Adding to the protection, the design’s 4D Advanced Chassis and protective toecap add balance, cushion, and comfort features while protecting the foot. Finishing the design is a snug-fit lacing system complete with a convenient pocket, allowing users to feel secure and hazard-free in their journey. Now available via both brands’ web store, the sneaker retails for $190 and is expected to sell out quickly. Coming from the same pairing that crafted a pair of fire-proof sneakers, there’s no doubt that this new release will be a must-have for all adventure seekers.

Buy Now

The post Salomon’s latest trail sneaker might be the most rugged piece ever appeared first on The Manual.