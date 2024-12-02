Sam's Club Cyber Monday sale: Get an annual membership for only $20 — that's 60% off

Regularly priced at $50, you can can save big right now at the Sam's Club Cyber Monday sale and score access to the retailer's best holiday deals.

A smart way to save money year-round on everything from groceries and household essentials to gifts and gadgets is to join a wholesale club. But those fat upfront fees may scare folks away. Well, the holidays came early at Sam's Club. The retailer is currently offering an annual membership for just $20 — that's a wild 60% off — at the Sam's Club Cyber Monday sale. So get ready to check some names off your Christmas list, and remember to be good to yourself too — Santa's orders



This $20 Club membership promo — it's typically $50 — sets you up for even more savings through the holidays and into 2025. Even if you only shopped at Sam's Club for your holiday needs, the perks would be worth way more than $20. Our prediction: You'll become a regular at the Club and a true super-saver, whether you shop online, on the app or in person.



For even more perks, be sure to download the free Sam's Club app. It's super handy for deliveries, curbside pickup and Scan & Go — all are designed to let you skip the checkout line altogether. It will seriously cut down your shopping time.





What Sam's Club members get

Beyond the big membership discount and everyday low prices on products, there are many perks to being a member. Here's a peek at what's in store:

✔️ 12-month Club membership for you and one other person in your household

✔️ Extra Instant Savings markdowns on already-low prices

✔️ Faster checkout with Scan & Go

✔️ Free curbside pickup with orders of $50+

✔️ Express delivery for just $12

✔️ Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard

✔️ Low gas prices

Save time, money and your sanity with this $20 Sam's Club membership deal. Holiday deals are already live! (Sam's Club)

Looking for even more benefits? You'll want to check out the upgraded Sam's Club Plus membership, which is currently $60 — that's $50 off. In addition to the standard gets, Plus members enjoy free curbside pickup with no minimum needed, early shopping at select locations and free delivery on qualifying orders when you spend a minimum of $50. (That will come in quite handy when you're shipping a gift to Aunt Nancy!) But the most exciting new offer for Plus members is the free same-day delivery on orders over $50 placed by 1 p.m.

Deals to shop now

Even more exciting, Sam's Club's Cyber Monday deals are live now for members, so you can wrap up all your holiday shopping nice and early and wow them with excellent prezzies. Got your discounted membership going? Scroll down to see some of our favorite items and get ready to shop.