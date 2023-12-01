Sangita Patel looks 'stunning' in her 'best look ever' — a sequin red gown

Sangita Patel dazzled fans in plunging, red sequin gown. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre via Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is a vision in red.

The former "ET Canada" host, 44, turned heads on Instagram with a carousel of stunning photos of herself donning a "fierce warrior" dress from the Toronto-based brand, L'MOMO — just days after letting fans know the tumour she recently had removed was cancerous.

In the snaps, the mom-of-two posed in a custom red sequin cutout gown, featuring two thigh-high slits and a plunging neckline. She paired the vibrant number with a pair of matching pumps.

Patel thanked the designer for creating the bold look for her to wear to a Toronto event in support of HIV research.

"My buddy, Mo wanted to create a fierce warrior dress for me… did he ever!," she penned before poking fun at the practicality of the dress, writing, "[Mo], the low plunge, dude — and crazy slits. Not sure how I’m going to cross my legs."

"Thank you my friend for making me feel beautiful, taking me out of my comfort zone always," she added.

In the comments, fans praised the Canadian TV personality, dubbing this her "best look ever."

"OK, favourite dress on you ever," a fan commented.

An Instagram user shared: "Flawless as usual."

"Dressed for success! You look stunning!" another penned.

"This is your best look ever, OMG. Red is 100 per cent your colour," someone else wrote.

Last weekend, Patel shared a candid Instagram reel from Turks and Caicos opening up about the unnerving pathology report results she received following surgery to remove a suspicious lump on her thyroid in October.

She recalled prior to her trip, she got the news her once "benign" lump was in fact cancerous.

"This trip came at the right time or me because right before I left I got my pathology report, and I went from benign to suspicious to encapsulated invasive oncocytic carcinoma. Cancer," she said.

Story continues

Despite the news, Patel said she is "feeling fantastic."

"I am recovering, and I know I have this incredible team that's going to take me into the second chapter of this journey," she shared.

"I am physically strong," Patel continued. "I am mentally strong and I know this positive energy runs through this temple. Just kind of sucks. I didn't think I'd be here. I know I'm gonna be fine, I know that. But live life to the fullest, right?"

