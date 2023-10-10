Sangita Patel says she's 'freaking out' after finding lump on thyroid

Sangita Patel shared an update on her health concerns. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is sharing an update on her health scare, months after revealing she has a lump in her thyroid.

The Canadian TV host took to Instagram with a video of herself in her car, candidly talking to her fans, and admitted she's "freaking out."

Patel first acknowledged how many women reached out to her after she first shared her health scare in July, adding many said they also found nodules and went to get examined.

"I went to go get a biopsy it was benign, thought everything was fine, and then I noticed it was still growing," Patel said in the video. "So I went to go see a specialist and heard exactly what I didn't want to hear: the lump is suspicious."

The 44-year-old added she's now going into surgery "to get rid of the sucker," and confessed she's a bit scared.

"I'm freaking out a little bit. OK — I'm freaking out a lot, as a mother."

She then said she'll be fine, that she's a "strong woman" and she'll be back on her feet.

In the caption of her post, Patel said this all happened during a "holy s—" week, after she also found out about the ending of her program, "ET Canada."

"On the day the team found out about the ending of our show, I was having my pre-op [appointment]," she wrote. "Yup, I'm having surgery."

Patel explained, "for someone like me who doesn't have thyroid disease and recent findings of 'suspicious elements' within the nodule, I need to take this sucker out."

Fellow Canadian television stars chimed in with well-wishes for Patel's health journey.

"You've got this," commented host Melissa Grelo.

"Sending healing positive energy Sangita!," added Canadian TV personality Traci Melchor.

"Sending you so much love and healing energy... Also, it's been a LOT, my friend. So please allow yourself to be scared, pissed off, sad…. And then get right back up, because that is how you move," said Canadian actress Amanda Brugel.

Patel also got positive messages from fans who had the same procedure.

"I remember that surgery like yesterday! In two days I was up and running. You got this!," one person wrote.

"You've definitely got this. I had the same surgery last year. Just give yourself time to recover. Sending positive vibes," another added.

