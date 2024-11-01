Sarah Jessica Parker left furious after Halloween thieves destroy NYC apartment decor

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' (MEGA)

Sarah Jessica Parker was the victim of robbery as Halloween tricksters stole her purple pumpkins from the front stoop of her West Village home.

Pictures from earlier in the week taken by theDaily Mailreveal the actress had decorated her home with a gorgeous display of different sized purple and gold pumpkins that welcomed guests to her home.

But by the time night had fallen on October 31, the stoop featured only a few orange pumpkins and candles, with a sign on the door from Sarah reading: "'Shame on pumpkin thieves!!!"

Sarah Jessica Parker's NYC apartment was robbed (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

Ringbell footage appeared to have caught the thieves orange-handed as she also included a screengrab of the robbery taking place.

Strangely enough, Sarah was also the victim of the same crime five years prior, in 2019, when her pumpkins – which had been brought back to NYC from the Berkshires – were stolen from the front of her house.

"APB out for our beautiful pumpkins, carefully chosen and lugged all the way home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts," she captioned a video of her empty stoop. "Distinguishing features- round and orange. Various sizes. Not yet carved."

"All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block," she added. "It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, 'Decency is dead.' But we will salvage the intended carving. We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold."

Sarah and Matthew own a pair of townhomes that they combined into one (Getty Images)

Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick live in their $35 million home in New York City's West Village; they purchased a pair of townhouses for a staggering $34.5 million in 2016 and over the past eight years have continued construction, slowly combining the two homes into one.

The couple – who are parents to son James, 22, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 15 – have also previously owned a $3 million newlywed townhouse between 2000 and 2015, and a Greek Revival–style townhouse in Greenwich between 2011 and 2015.