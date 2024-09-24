Savannah Chrisley Recalls Undergoing 'Multiple Surgeries' for Her Endometriosis, Says 'It Was Tough on My Body'

The reality star was diagnosed with endometriosis when she was 18 and has been candid about her health journey since

Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about her health journey.

During the Sept. 24 episode of the reality star's Unlocked podcast, Chrisley, 27, spoke about her experience with endometriosis while looking into freezing her eggs.

Chrisley said that she had visited a doctor to get a consultation for freezing her eggs and had an ultrasound. She mentioned her "struggle with endometriosis" and how at times it can be "very discouraging."

"I have had multiple surgeries. My last surgery I had was in Atlanta and there is a video," she said of her YouTube account. "I talk about that process, of endometriosis and how tough it was on my body," she said, noting how she had to take over 400 DNA tests, testing positive for only three traits.

Her and a potential partner's DNA test results combined could determine whether or not their child could test positive as well.

Later in the podcast, the reality star mentions how she is "so grateful for science" because of how "tough" her endometriosis diagnosis is. "The doctor was like, 'You could very well get pregnant naturally but you also could have a problem conceiving.' "

"You won't have a problem carrying a child but it's the conceiving aspect of it," she added. Chrisley has decided to focus on the positive side of the results, and chose "to be grateful for the things that are put in front of me like science and freezing my eggs and then IVF."



Chrisley was diagnosed with endometriosis, a disease "in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus," according to the WHO, when she was 18. "It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it hard to get pregnant."

During a conversation with PEOPLE in August 2020, the reality star revealed that when she got her period for the first time, she “just thought the pain was normal. But then it just kept getting worse and worse.”



“People who don’t suffer from it don’t really understand,” Chrisley said about her experience. “They push it off and say that painful periods are just part of it. Other people don’t really get where you’re coming from, and you feel like you’re alone in it.”



After she spoke about her diagnosis on her parents' podcast Chrisley Confessions, she found a supportive "community."

“A lot of other women have messaged me on Instagram about it and shared their stories,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It makes me feel good that people feel that they can be vulnerable about what they’re going through because I was vulnerable about it. It’s been really uplifting.”

