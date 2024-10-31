Save some money (and your back!) with these tips for cleaning dusty baseboards: Video

When was the last time you cleaned your baseboards? If you’re like me, it’s been a while. When all of the sweeping, vacuuming and mopping are complete, cleaning baseboards around the house is the last thing I (and my back) want to do.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, so adopt that mindset when it's time to tackle the baseboards. Consider breaking them up by room and cleaning them over time. Start with the highly trafficked areas since they will have the most dirt, dust and scuff marks. Watch this video to see how easy it is to clean your dusty baseboards.

How to clean your baseboards

Giving your baseboards a good clean takes a commitment. It often means you have to crawl along the walls of your house on your hands and knees, a position that’s not comfortable for many people over a certain age.

Save your back and joints from a little pain by using an extendable duster, sweeping it over the corners and tops of the baseboards. If you don’t have one, don’t fret! Get creative and make your own with items around your home.

You can also use a brush attachment connected to a vacuum hose to get the job done.

That’s the first part. Next up is getting those ugly scuff marks off of the baseboards. This part might require a little more TCL and elbow grease, so plan and prepare accordingly.

You can purchase specialty erasing sponges at the store, but you can also make your own!

To make an eraser sponge:

Mix warm water, baking soda, and borax until dissolved together. Soak a clean sponge in the mixture. Wring it out. Start cleaning!

Bonus cleaning hacks

There are a lot of items around our houses that we don’t think about cleaning or items we don’t think to use as cleaning tools.

So when the cleaning bug bites you, add these items to your ‘To Clean’ or ‘To Use’ list:

A lint roller to pick up small particles vacuums leave behind.

Steam cleaner to deodorize, sanitize, and reduce allergens.

An ultrasonic cleaner to easily clean jewelry.

Your hair styling tools need a clean, too.

A mix of dish soap and olive oil is an easy cleaning solution for makeup brushes.

If you want to build the ultimate cleaning kit, make sure to include these items.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to clean baseboards