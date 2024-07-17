"It Saved His Life": People Are Sharing The Pricey Items They Will Never, Ever Regret Buying

While everything feels expensive these days, sometimes we have to make a purchase that's a little bit on the "pricier" side. So when Reddit user u/well_this_blows asked: "What pricey item did you buy and never regretted it?" so many people provided their thoughts. Here's what they had to say below.

1."A $13k whole home generator from GENERAC two years ago. We live in Houston, TX."

—u/TakingOfMe123 Dzurag / Getty Images

2."A good set of knives."

—u/Refects

"This is my standard wedding gift. I tend to buy a set of Zwilling knives for the couple. There's nothing more dangerous in the kitchen than cutting something with a dull knife."

—u/Fritzo2162

3."I always say that the best money I’ve spent was on private swimming lessons for my now adult son. He is autistic and nonverbal. When he was a young child, we moved to an area with a lot of backyard pools. I found a swim school that offered private lessons, as group lessons wouldn’t have worked out. It cost a lot. I’d estimate I spent between two and three thousand dollars. That was twenty years ago. It was completely worth it. It has saved his life, and he loves swimming. He had to stop swimming for a while when his epilepsy was not under control, but it is now, and it’s his favorite sport. The best things aren’t always things."

—u/Lolly_sweetxo Mariakray / Getty Images

4."Every five years or so, I buy a deliciously decadent, fully fleshed out high-octane, over-the-top ridonculous gaming computer. They cost a lot, but considering how many hours of entertainment I get out of them, I don't regret a thing."

—u/StjerneskipMarcoPolo

5."I bought a car and did a bunch of modifications to it. My parents think I'm silly for spending 25k on a 2013 car, but to be honest, it helped with my depression, took me out of my shell, changed me into an extrovert, and made me find that no matter the situation, you can always enjoy life a little."

—u/Toxic_Fox_3533 Oscar Wong / Getty Images

6."I bought a tiny fixer-upper in town a few years ago. At first, I thought I'd made a huge mistake. I practically lived at Home Depot, and I spent so much money I hadn't budgeted for. But pretty soon, the joy of putting my own stamp on my little home became a huge source of happiness for me."

—u/Caslon

7."A high-quality mattress. At first, I hesitated because of the cost, but once I started sleeping better and waking up refreshed, I knew it was worth every penny."

—u/yourbarbielatina Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8."Litter Robot. The time and 'gross task' savings are immense."

—u/HotVeterinarian24

"I had trouble pulling the trigger on this one because of the price. Eventually, I decided to give it a shot since they have a money-back guarantee.

Now we have two. Totally worth it."

—u/DocLego

9."A proper sturdy car crate for my dog. I had to save up for almost six months, but it did save his life when my car decided to explode a tire and send us rolling down a hill. Everything in the car was upside down and broken, except the crate and the dog, not even a scratch."

—u/Possible--Durian Humonia / Getty Images

10."A horse ranch in the country far away from civilization. The night sky alone was worth the price."

—u/Mod-Quad

11."I paid 120 bucks for an Eddie Bauer Backpack in high school. It was the comfiest backpack with the best arrangement of pockets I've ever used. I got about eight years out of it (i.e., high school, travel, hiking) before it started getting a tiny tear in the top. I saw they had an 'unlimited lifetime warranty,' so I went to ask about it. They gave me a new one off the shelf and let me keep the old one (they just ripped the tag off it). I gave the old one to my cousin, who was 12 or 13 years old at the time. This was like ten years ago. He still uses it."

—u/HoboBeered Zbynek Pospisil / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12."My mountain bike has really opened up a whole new way of experiencing the world. Last year, we took a road trip and stopped in Colonial Williamsburg for a brief window. Being able to bike through the town instead of walking was such a blast!"

—u/JellyCat222

13."A bidet."

—u/Former_Night_6053 "We put one in our bedroom, but then we put them in the other bathrooms because we were always going upstairs to use it. Real luxury; anything less feels like crapping in an outhouse with corncobs." —u/Kevin_Uxbridge Chingyunsong / Getty Images

14."Thermoworks Thermapen instant-read thermometer. It might seem crazy to spend $100 on an instant-read thermometer, but it really is one of the best money can buy. It's restaurant-quality and blows the competition out of the water. If you grill or smoke meats, get it."

—u/DeleteRonSwanson

15."Since they charged me after delivery, can I say my kid? Lol. But seriously. It's a tie between the espresso machine and the stand mixer."

—u/ElephantUndertheRug D3sign / Getty Images

