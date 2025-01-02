'Saved my hair': This No. 1 bestselling shampoo set is an anti-thinning powerhouse

'Less fall and breakage,' said one of 20,000+ five-star fans. 'The difference in my before and after was like night and day.'

Hair loss can affect anyone. Men and women alike are susceptible to it, and over time it can go from a few hairs here and there (which is totally normal) to clumps of precious locks circling your shower drain daily. But more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution in the No. 1 bestselling Pua D'or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Conditioner set. At just $40 for the pair, it's an affordable way to help strengthen your tresses for a fuller look.

Almost everyone's hair thins a bit as we age — yes, women's too. What to do? Pura D’or offers a salon-quality remedy at a fraction of the price. The plant-based pair is formulated to treat thinning hair using a blend of 17 active herbal ingredients, including nettle extract, saw palmetto and argan oil. It also includes biotin, an essential nutrient that helps promote thickness, and niacin, which works to improve scalp health.

Factors that may cause hair thinning and damage range from stress and hot styling tools to illness. Whatever the cause may be, we’d all like to prevent hair loss, and according to thousands of Amazon buyers, this color-safe shampoo and conditioner does the trick. And it does it without parabens, sulfates or other harmful ingredients.

Infuse some life back into your hair.

This shampoo and conditioner set is a certified hit with shoppers, who praise it for its effectiveness in encouraging growth.

"My hair was thinning, and after two months my hair is growing back in the thinning spots and overall," said one reviewer. "Makes my scalp and hair feel so clean and soft, not fly away like other shampoos. Has more body and volume."

Another user shared, "Since using this shampoo and conditioner, I've noticed less hair fall and breakage ... A few years ago I was going through severe hair loss to the point that I shaved my hair to start fresh. I would use this shampoo and conditioner, and alternate using treatment masks on my hair. The difference in my hair before and after was like night and day."

"Saved my hair," raved a final fan. "My hair loss has stopped and I have new growth around my hairline."

"The smell of the shampoo isn't my favorite — a lighter smell but not heavy, and you have to use more soap the first time washing," noted one customer.

Another agreed, "I don't love the smell."

Psst: This Yahoo editor-approved hair oil is an even more affordable option.

Amazon Wild Growth Hair Oil Yahoo Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini says, "This plant-based formula — which includes olive, coconut and jojoba oils — works to promote hair growth and improve hair strength safely and naturally. The mix of oils is the magic formula here: Coconut oil helps to moisturize hair and repair split ends (same with jojoba oil), so that new hair growth remains hydrated and healthy; some evidence also suggests that using olive oil on the hair helps to stimulate growth by, among other things, strengthening hair follicles. Along with encouraging hair to grow longer and stronger, the oil also works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which can reduce the amount of heat damage while styling." Check out the other anti-thinning products she uses for more. $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $12 at Walmart

