"It Saves Me A Lot Of Time And Money": 33 Frugal Habits People Swear By No Matter How Much Cash They Have In The Bank

Being frugal isn't just about saving money. It's also about wasting less resources so you can get the most out of what you have. Recently, I came across this Reddit thread where people shared the frugal habits that they're sticking with for richer or poorer, and it's full of great ideas. Here are some of the top comments:

1."I'll always use the library to borrow audiobooks, Kindle books, etc. If you don't already use the Libby app, check to see if your local library participates. I easily read/listen to at least $4,000 worth of books a year."

—lyrrehs Tom Werner / Getty Images

2."Only subscribe to one streaming service at a time; once I sign up, I immediately cancel and use it until the month is up. If there are still a few things I want to watch, I'll go another month. If not, I move on to a new one!"

—survivorgxvin

3."Save and reuse gift bags and tissue paper."

—PomegranateOk6815

"Gift boxes, too. I buy them when they are on clearance after Christmas and use the plain ones for birthdays. I don’t throw them away until they are just completely torn up, and I can’t tape them back together."

—Jenny--8675309

4."I'll never pay to withdraw my own money from a cash machine. It would have to be life or death before I paid even $1."

—Wilson-95816 "I have a credit union, so I get reimbursed every month for any ATM I use." —CantaloupeInfinite20 Zamrznutitonovi / Getty Images

5."I always make sure to meal prep. It's such a small effort upfront but it saves me a lot of time and money throughout the week. Plus, it helps me avoid those tempting fast food runs when I'm busy or stressed."

—LakiaHarp

6."Be nice to people. I smile and say hello to cashiers, servers, and mechanics that I encounter and ask how they’re doing. It’s such a simple thing, really, but I’ve gotten many items discounted just by not being a rude asshole."

—DareWright

7."Eat leftovers and try my damnest not to throw food away."

—HeavySkinz Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derma / Getty Images

8."THRIIIIIFT! If I’ve got a butt-load of money, maybe I’d frequent the higher-end vintage stores, but I love thrifting! You can find some amazing items at a bargain, and I’ll take unique, vintage clothing over designer garbage any day."

—MCSweatpants

9."Get water instead of soda when eating out. Both because it's outrageous to pay $3-4 for a glass of soda, and to cut out extra calories because restaurant food is already high calorie."

—xxKEYEDxx

10."Squeeze every ounce of toothpaste out before replacing it."

—goldencookie__ "We cut the tube open lengthwise to get everything out." —HappyGothKitty Patrick Strattner / Getty Images/fStop

11."I will always return an item that is made poorly. I will literally return anything. I am so tired of companies taking my money and giving me junk in return. I worked hard for that cash! I hear so many people say how they didn't want to bother with a return and just toss something. I don't care if it was five bucks; it's going back!"

"This is a matter of principle. I didn't earn money to be swindled out of it, and any company that sells a poor product is a swindler.

I'm also an animal trainer, and I know not to reward bad behavior, or it will continue."

—view-from-the-edge

12."Add water to the end of the shampoo, conditioner, body wash, etc., to get that one last wash."

—deadpottedplant69

13."Buy in bulk. We had a snow/ice storm come through, and I had everything I needed without leaving the house. Lots of choices for meals as well!"

—VegetableRound2819 Steve Proehl / Getty Images

14."Cut my kitchen sponges in half. They fit better in some glassware like that."

—Chats-is-back

15."Cleaning my own apartment. I know how to do it, and it takes very little time to maintain. I'd be more anxious about someone else doing it for me than I am about spending about 20 minutes a week on it."

—ApplicationCalm649

16."Budgeting! I use my phone calculator while grocery shopping to ensure I don't overspend, and I have a checklist beforehand. I also buy the generic versions of most items since they're as good as the more popularly-branded ones most of the time. Not a fan of grabbing items without checking their prices."

—Technical-Jupiter-52 Nanci Santos / Getty Images

17."Save every single to-go napkin and sauce I am given. I have an entire drawer for them. One time, I bottled all my soy sauce packets."

—FifiCarnottica

18."I make coffee at home and do not buy bottled water."

—LLR1960

19."Turn off lights in the house."

—Tyler-Durden825 Spauln / Getty Images

20."I make good money now. I even went to culinary school and can truly enjoy some expensive food, but I still love cheese sandwiches and canned vegetables."

—die76

21."Live as minimalist as possible and don't buy things you don't need. I grew up with little but became wealthy as an adult. At first, my instinct was to buy everything, all the things that were unattainable. What I ended with was clutter and anxiety. When I moved, I took the opportunity to downsize massively and not only have I saved an embarrassing amount of money annually, I'm happier."

—SurfLiftRun

22."Try to mend and repair things instead of throwing them away!"

—sicklilevillildonkey Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty Images

23."Buy store brand groceries."

—radicalone18

24."Homemade meals are healthy and frugal."

—Royal-Violinist6879

25."I’ll always shop around for the best price, no matter how much money I have. Whether it’s for groceries, clothes, or household items, I’ll look for discounts, use coupons, or wait for sales. My friends call me cheap, but I'm just making sure I’m not overspending on things I can get for less."

—TheAbouth Images By Tang Ming Tung / Getty Images

26."Having a 'do I really want this?' note where unnecessary purchases stay for at least a month before I decide on purchasing it."

—CosmicHyena91

27."Reuse Ziploc bags. Drives my husband insane but for me, it’s a money thing as well as an environmental thing. No sense in throwing away a bag you used once."

—AbjectCap5555

28."Summer vacation is always camping at the state park!"

—Away-Hope-918 Patchareeporn Sakoolchai / Getty Images

29."Gardening and home canning/food preservation. I love knowing exactly what is in my food and where it came from."

—reijasunshine

30."Cook at least one cheap meal a week, like red beans and rice or pasta olio with chicken and a veggie. I feel like it keeps me grounded no matter how much money I have. I'd rather keep it in the bank for later use."

—Sea-Strawberry-1358

31."Take public transportation."

—littlemix1995 Erica Shires / Getty Images

32."Take in our recyclable bottles and cans for the cash."

—cervezagram

33.And finally, "Reuse food containers like yogurt or sour cream tubs. It's just an instinct at this point. I seriously doubt any amount of money would break the habit."

—sisterhavilandtuf

