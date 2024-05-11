SC has 4 of the 100 best BBQ restaurants in the US for 2024, Yelp says. Here’s why they’re great

Four South Carolina restaurants made the Yelp Top 100 Barbecue Spots for 2024.

Yelp, which collects reviews on a variety of businesses, said the list came from a review of all businesses on its website that mentioned barbecue and then they pared it down by looking at the number of reviews and ratings.

The top rated in the United States was Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson, Arkansas, which uses pecan wood for a fire that never stops burning. Owner and pitmaster Jordan Wright began serving barbecue at the Fayetteville farmers market in 2016 before opening a restaurant the next year.

The South Carolina restaurants listed were:

No. 51, Swig and Swine in Charleston. The pitmaster is New Jersey native Anthony DiBernardo who started cooking at 14 as a banquet cook. He moved to the Lowcountry while serving in the U.S. Navy, including time as a cook on the USS Batfish submarine. He previously worked at Blossom Café, Kiawah Island Resort, Mustard Seed, and Rita’s. He started in the barbecue business with catering, then opened Swig and Swine in 2013.

Now they have five locations.

Reviewers have regularly praised the brisket saying there are plenty of sauces but the meat doesn’t need any.

No. 69, The Smokin’ Pig in Pendleton. CNN said the restaurant, which has four locations, has the “just butts in town.” Business Insider said the brisket can’t be beat and ranked the restaurant 19th in the nation. They also recommend jalapeño grits or sweet potato fries. The restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday.

No. 81, The Dixie Pig in Rock Hill. Paul Pflug opened the restaurant in 2015 and wanted a place with “amazing food and superb service in a funky and quirky environment,” he says on his website.

Trip Advisor calls it a great hole in the wall barbecue joint.

No. 91 is Smoky Dreams, Greenville. Their tag line is living the smoky dream.

“We believe in the power of a good family meal. Sitting ‘round the dinner table with a big plate of brisket, pulled pork, or even ribs — nothing quite compares!” the website says.

Livability included Smoky Dreams as one of eight reasons to move to Greenvllle.

They recommended the brisket with a slice of homemade Lemon or Peanut Butter pie.

Texas is generally considered the best state for barbecue and the Yelp list supports that idea with 11 restaurants on the list. No.2 is CorkScrew BBQ in Spring, which features a barbecue sundae, and No. 4 Tyler’s Barbeque in Amarillo.

Texas is tied with California, including one in North Hollywood.

Closer to home, No. 7 is Haywood Smokehouse in Waynesville, North Carolina. Six restaurants on the list are located in North Carolina.