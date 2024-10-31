Before & After: This Scandi-style kitchen used to be a living room

A young couple with two children asked kitchen design company Papilio to create a new bespoke space in their Victorian townhouse in Fulham, south-west London. Papilio’s MD Matt Prall explains the process.

BEFORE

'The space had previously been used as a living room overlooking the garden and hadn’t been renovated for some time,' explains Matt.

What look did you aim to achieve?

MP: Our clients' brief was to create a multifunctional space – kitchen, dining and living room, with a dedicated work area – in a Scandi-style with a modern twist.

How did you get started?

MP: We always begin by looking at the layout of the room. The architecture of the space is very important in deciding how furniture is laid out, as is the position of the appliances, which is key to establishing how the homeowner works and how the room flows. For this project, we worked with the architect to ensure the roof lantern was positioned centrally over the island, but this could only be decided once the exact location of the cabinets had been agreed.

Were there any challenges?

MP: As we were moving the kitchen into a completely different room, there were some structural issue that impacted the furniture layout, and we had to accommodate these within the design.

What were the must-haves?

MP: The fact that this is an open-plan space meant that a secret pantry cupboard that can hide away clutter was a key feature. We also incorporated oak slats into the design, which give the walls texture and also help with the acoustics in the room.

Are your clients pleased with the outcome?

MP: Yes, they're very happy with the result. We all felt that a pop of colour was essential for this kitchen; without it the room would have been too muted. And the Rebecca’s Red shade on the walls was the perfect choice. Its earthy tones bring out the warmth of the natural oak cabinetry and it teams beautifully with the grey Grigio Di Luna marble worktop and splashback to create a smart, multifunctional space the whole family can enjoy.

SOURCEBOOK

COSTS

Bespoke kitchen, including delivery and installation, from £50,000

Worktop and splashback, £6,895

Total = £56,895

