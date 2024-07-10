Scarlett Johansson Brings The Picnic To The Carpet In A Beige Gingham Set

Scarlett Johansson carried the sunny summer energy to the red carpet Monday night for the New York City premiere of her new film Fly Me to the Moon.

The actor made an entrance at the event, held at the AMC Lincoln Square, in a beige and white gingham set by Prada. The ensemble was composed of a sleeveless halter crop top and a matching column skirt. The top was lined with baby-pink sequinned trim for some added oomph.

Johansson accessorised the picnic-to-red carpet look with some jewels, including large oval earrings encrusted all over with small white diamonds, and a ring with a large yellow oval diamond. Her hair was up in a messy, wavy bun, and she wore rosy makeup and a glossy lip.

Husband Colin Jost accompanied the actor to the premiere, and looked cool and casual in a loose navy suit, sky blue button-up, and orange-tinted shades.

Johansson stars alongside Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the romantic comedy follows the story of a relationship that develops between the NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and the marketing specialist brought in to fix the agency’s image during the Space Race of the 1960s.

Per IMDb: 'Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup.'

Fly Me To The Moon is in cinemas on July 12.

