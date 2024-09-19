Scientists Just Discovered That Earth Is Getting A Second Moon—And It's About To Shake Up Your Sign

As a card-carrying citizen of Earth, you’re probably aware of the fact that we have one moon that rotates around the planet. But the universe is throwing things for a loop by introducing a “second moon” for the next two months.

In reality, it’s actually an asteroid, but we're kind of splitting hairs at that point. Regardless, it will definitely join Earth’s orbit for a little bit. But what is this second moon and, more importantly, will it have any impact on your astrological sign? Here’s the deal, according to an astrologer.

Meet the expert: Donna Page, a certified astrologer in Atlanta.

Is Earth temporarily getting a second moon?

Yep, Earth will temporarily get a second moon. It’s called 2024 PT5 and it’s been called a “mini moon” by astronomers. 2024 PT5 is expected to join Earth’s orbit for two months, before breaking free sometime in November, according to research published earlier this month.

Will the mini moon affect my astrological sign?

A mini moon is a little trickier in the astrology world compared to bigger events like, say, a full moon or new moon. “I don’t really know how it will manifest astrologically, but it will,” says Donna Page, a certified astrologer in Atlanta.

Earth’s asteroid belt “is considered to be a link between the planet Mars and Jupiter,” Page says. (In case you’re not familiar with each planet’s vibe, Mars is considered the planet of action and Jupiter is considered the planet of growth and good fortune.)

Since this mini moon is in our orbit, Page says that it will likely connect our feelings to other people’s needs—meaning, don’t be surprised if you find yourself more empathetic than usual for the next few months. That can translate to you reaching out to the new coworker at your office to make sure she’s settling in okay, or just noticing a bit more how everyday people are impacted by events outside of their control.

Will the mini moon be visible?

Unfortunately, no. At just 10 meters long, 2024 PT5 is tiny where you’re looking at it from Earth. That makes it tricky to see from where you’re standing.

Still, having a second moon hanging around Earth for two moons is pretty cool—if only to share with your friends over cocktails.

