Scientists Say This Natural Remedy May Help Those With Depression

Bright light therapy, a standard treatment for seasonal depression, may also help people who experience depression year-round, a study shows.

Researchers found that patients with non-seasonal depression who were treated with bright light therapy reported a 40% rate of return to normal functioning.

Experts explain how you can try this natural treatment at home.

Major depressive disorder impacts approximately 5% of adults around the world . And while doctors commonly prescribe antidepressants to people struggling with depression, they aren’t for everyone. New research shows that bright light therapy (BLT), a standard treatment for seasonal depression, may also help people who experience depression year-round.

A study published in JAMA Psychiatry analyzed data from 858 participants who were diagnosed with depressive disorders. Participants were randomly assigned to receive bright light therapy alone or combined with antidepressants, or assigned to control groups that received only medication, a placebo, or dim red light therapy. Those assigned to bright light therapy were made to sit in front of a fluorescent light box that produced extremely bright white light at an intensity of 10,000 lux for at least 30 minutes daily.

When researchers looked at treatments that lasted less than four weeks, people who received bright light therapy were three times more likely to experience symptom improvement or remission. For treatments lasting more than a month, symptom improvement or remission (which scientists defined as a return to normal functioning) were twice as likely to occur with bright light therapy. More specifically, the results of the analysis showed that patients treated with bright light therapy had a significantly higher remission rate (40%) than the control groups who were only treated with antidepressants (23%).

These findings suggest that bright light therapy was an effective add-on treatment for non-seasonal depressive disorders, and the response time of antidepressants may be improved with the addition of bright light therapy. In other words, bright light therapy has the potential to be an accessible, cost-effective supplement to, or replacement for, antidepressants. This brings hope to those struggling with their mental health and looking for natural treatments.



One limitation of the new analysis is that the smaller studies of bright light therapy differed in length, making it hard to determine exactly how many weeks of treatment might be ideal. Researchers also noted that they were unable to distinguish between the effects of bright light therapy for bipolar disorder and for other types of nonseasonal depression.

What is bright light therapy?

Bright light therapy is a treatment method that involves exposure to a high-intensity light source that mimics natural sunlight, says Frank A. Ghinassi, Ph.D. , senior vice president of Behavioral Health Services at RWJBarnabas Health and president and CEO of Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care. Bright light therapy may be effective at treating Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) , a type of depression that typically occurs during the fall and winter months when there is less natural sunlight, Ghinassi continues. “The therapy works by stimulating the brain’s production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood elevation, and by helping to reset the body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, to promote better sleep patterns and energy levels,” he explains.

Bright light therapy also helps regulate melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, adds Michele Nealon, Psy.D. , president of The Chicago School . “Melatonin levels are typically higher in the evening, signaling the body that it’s time to rest. However, during winter, reduced daylight can lead to increased melatonin production during the day, resulting in fatigue and low mood,” she explains. Bright light therapy helps reset melatonin production to align more closely with a natural daily cycle, supporting alertness and energy during the day and restful sleep at night, Nealon notes.

How to use bright light therapy at home

Practicing bright light therapy at home requires a light box that emits at least 10,000 lux, positioned about 16-24 inches from the face, says Nealon. There are plenty of affordable light boxes available to use at home. “Morning sessions, lasting 20 to 30 minutes, are recommended for optimal results. Consistent, daily use is essential, and it may take one to two weeks to experience noticeable effects,” Nealon says. For those managing specific symptoms, like mood changes or sleep disruptions, consulting a healthcare provider before beginning is highly recommended, she says.



If you don’t want to go out and buy another device, taking a morning walk outdoors when possible is another way of getting a dose of bright light therapy, says David Merrill, M.D., Ph.D. , board-certified geriatric psychiatrist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. “Walking has the added benefit of physical movement, which we know benefits both the body and the brain,” he adds.

The bottom line

The results of the study provide evidence that light therapy may be a low-risk, effective alternative or complement to traditional treatments like medication and psychotherapy for some mental health conditions, says Ghinassi. “It also raises awareness of the accessibility of light therapy and its potential for at-home use, which is empowering for those managing mood disorders,” he explains.

“These findings give us evidence about extending use of BLT to treatment of non-seasonal depression,” Dr. Merrill says. And since not everyone responds to antidepressant therapy, bright light therapy may be an important adjunctive treatment to consider, he points out.



Before starting light therapy, speak with a healthcare professional to ensure it’s appropriate for your specific mental health needs, Ghinassi points out. “In some cases, SADs can also need additional professional help, and in other, more pronounced presentations, additional assistance via prescribed anti-depressant medication for a period of time,” he notes.

You Might Also Like