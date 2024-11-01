Scorpio Tarot Horoscopes: November 2024

Design by Channing Smith

Are you ready for 2024, Scorpio? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you make the changes necessary for growth, as long as you’re willing to put in the work. Together we can find your best path forward in the year ahead through tarot horoscopes.

Are you ready for 2024, Scorpio? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you make the changes necessary for growth, as long as you're willing to put in the work.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to her monthly tarotscopes—a combination of horoscopes and a tarot card reading—for Glamour, she’s the host of the “When Stars Align” podcast and author of the newsletter PRAGMA: Relationships & Astrology. With over a decade of experience and “eerily accurate” insights, her aim is to bridge the gap between the magical and the material for her community with a grounded and authentic approach. Learn more about Meghan on her website themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack.

November 2024

Death: Scorpio, Death is your card this month, and it symbolizes transformation and rebirth. The new moon in your sign on November 1 suggests a powerful new beginning, and may offer you the chance to shed what no longer serves you. This is your time to reinvent yourself.

As Pluto enters Aquarius on November 19, your 4th house of home and family undergoes significant shifts—change is inevitable, but trust that it’s for the best. You are being reborn, stronger and more aligned than ever.

October 2024

The High Priestess: October invites you to delve into your inner world, Scorpio. The High Priestess card suggests a period of deep introspection and spiritual growth. With Mercury entering Scorpio on October 13, you might find that your intuition and inner wisdom are heightened, which could help you navigate complex emotions and hidden truths.

The solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 may also bring hidden aspects of your subconscious to the forefront, urging you to explore your inner landscape. As the Sun moves into Scorpio on October 22, embrace this transformative energy and trust in your intuitive insights to guide you through the month.

September 2024

Temperance: With the sun and Mercury both in Libra by the time September 26 arrives, the cards show that you will be asked to align yourself with healthier relationships and environments than you have been. Balance and patience are your guiding principles this month, Scorpio. Temperance arrives to ask you to find harmony within yourself and your surroundings.

If you are putting yourself in spaces and relationships that feel misaligned, you will get distracted from who you are and what you deserve. So if you’ve been feeling pulled in different directions, September offers you the chance to bring things back into equilibrium. This is a time to blend the various aspects of your life in a way that creates peace and stability. Whether it’s balancing your work with play, emotions with logic, or your inner world with your outer world, this month’s energy encourages you to take things one step at a time. Trust that by finding your center, everything else will fall into place—not the other way around!

August 2024

Two of Wands: The month of August will provide you with a fork in the road. Instead of thinking that every opportunity to make a decision in your life will hand you the same chances, try to get excited about what’s on the line with this choice. You are being asked to let go of fear when you think about the unknown.

The cards show your future looks bright, so what is it that you feel afraid of as you put one step in front of the other and step in that direction? If it was guaranteed that the worst parts of your life have already happened, would you start to move differently? Yes? Than start moving differently, Scorpio.

July 2024

Five of Wands: You might be up against a wall right now, feeling like there’s nowhere else to go with your current situation. However, spirit is coming to you with the Five of Wands to remind you that disagreement and conflict are often potent ways to vulnerability. When you are more open, honest, and straightforward, it can be both difficult and deeply rewarding. There is nothing to fear here if your main priority is self-prioritization.

There is nothing selfish about wanting to keep yourself safe and protected before all else. However, safety and protection do not need to be obtained through hardening your outer shell and isolation. Instead, try to be bolder and stay open to confrontation—especially when it’s done with pure intent. You and the other party can become even closer if you’re willing to open up and stay present in the midst of an argument.

June 2024

Four of Pentacles: You might feel things are difficult or causing you to struggle, but the reality is that you are being given the chance from the universe to test your newfound skills. If you’ve been wishing for a more abundant, peaceful, or love-filled life, that can only arrive once you’ve shown that you are ready for it to arrive.

Sometimes it feels you are moving further away from your goals when these bumps in the road arrive. But when you react differently than you would have before, you realize how much work you’ve done and it makes you proud in the moment! Try to take the higher path and be proud of yourself for all of your personal development.

May 2024

Ace of Pentacles: I see a chance opportunity arriving for you this month, and it looks as if it’s coming around the time that the Mars and north node conjunction in Aries arrives on the 19th and lights up your sixth house of work and daily habits. You may notice that there is an offer being handed to you to change your life. If you are not ready, it’s okay to say no or stay in your comfort zone.

But if you are at all willing to step outside of your familiar zone and say yes to whomever or whatever it is that’s providing you a chance to change the course of your life, now is the time, Scorpio. Say yes to the thing that is calling to your heart.

April 2024

Two of Swords: You might be feeling that life is moving too fast around you for you to get your bearings. However, all of this change is actually working in your favor. If you’re able to take a seat, let go of control, and trust the process, you will see that the end result is even better than something you could have imagined or created.

This feeling you have of being duped is only because you’re not used to feeling the way you feel now. Something new is always going to register as scary in the brain before the brain gets comfortable with it. It’s okay to get comfortable with life being good now.

March 2024

The Hermit: There is a sense of chaos and confusion happening for you that is out of your control. You might be feeling that everything is happening all at once and this is simply your inner voice asking you to take a break from the outside world when you can. Reading, skill building, healing, therapy, or other forms of support and healing are all in your best interest now. March will be a month when you get more than a few “where have you been?” texts. But it’s yours to decide when you are responding to other people’s confusion about your time alone.

You are not required to extend yourself socially this month. Instead, use this month as a four-week-long intensive course to upgrade yourself and your skills so you can come back out of this cocoon as the version of yourself you’ve known you can reach but may have been putting off. You don’t need to keep up with the chaos. You can go your own way in March and beyond without feeling guilt.

February 2024

Ace of Wands: You are going to be granted a chance at romance once again, Scorpio. There is something (or someone) that has caught your eye, and you need to let yourself be open to the possibilities that are at hand. Instead of thinking about this situation as an opportunity to conquer, why not try to get to know more about this dynamic (or person) so that you can take a more tailored approach?

You will have to drop your guards and your games to win this time. Whatever approach you’ve taken in the past won’t work this time around. Instead, you will have to think outside the box and be more authentic and vulnerable than ever before. I promise it will be worth it in the end.

January 2024

Five of Cups: This month will be all about allowing yourself to grieve. You have gone through a major change, and even if it’s all been positive on the outside, your sense of groundedness might still be trying to catch up with this new version of you. You need to take time this month to settle into your new reality with grace and kindness toward yourself.

You are shedding old layers that have been years in the making, and that can be difficult! Let yourself celebrate your wins, but also be patient with yourself when you need some extra time to decompress and relax this month. I’m sorry for your losses but so excited about what you have just gained (or will gain soon).

