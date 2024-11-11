Scots teenager lands butterfly youth champion role

BBC
·2 min read

A teenager from Aberdeenshire has landed a role representing Scotland on a youth panel of champions for butterflies and moths.

Harris McCutcheon, 17, from Torphins, is the youngest of 10 members of the new panel at national charity Butterfly Conservation.

The aim of the panel is to inspire a new generation of conservationists and campaigners.

Harris, a University of Glasgow zoology student, said he was "obsessed" with butterflies.

As well as Harris, the first other nine members come from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He said: "My favourite species I have seen is the elephant hawkmoth, and one day I would love to see a black-veined white.

“I think that the best way to learn about an interest, like butterflies, is to get involved and meet people.

"Butterfly Conservation is a brilliant way to get into butterflies and moths and it's great fun.”

Kate Merry, Butterfly Conservation's head of engagement said: "We are seeing the impacts of climate change at a scary rate right now, and we know that the next generation, today’s young people, will be hugely affected.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to have appointed our first-ever youth panel, and to give young voices a platform in the world of conservation.

"Their passion for nature is inspiring, and we can't wait to see the positive, fresh ideas they'll bring to the table."

Another panel member, Leanna Fernandez, 25, is in Bristol, but also grew up in Aberdeenshire. And Nancy Levine, 19, from Yorkshire, is currently living in Stirling.

The panel will meet at least once a month and help organise and run events to get more young people involved in conservation.

The current panel are in post for at least a year, with the option to stay on for another year. Butterfly Conservation will then look at opening places for new members.

