Scouted: 3 Generations of Women in My Family Use This Dolly Parton-Approved Drugstore Cream

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Growing up, I often heard people comment that my mom looked younger than her age. While genetics certainly play a role in her graceful aging, so does her skincare routine. Naturally, as I got older and started establishing my own beauty regimens, I turned to my mom for recommendations and was surprised to learn that one of her secrets is an affordable drugstore cream.

Recently, she mentioned to me that she’d been using Olay’s Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream on and off for the past ten years. She first started using the product to soothe her dry skin. Then, a few years ago, she rediscovered the moisturizer, which had since been reformulated, and decided to give it another try. “It works as well as some other more expensive similar products,” she told me. Unsurprisingly, I rushed to try it.

The first thing I noticed about this face cream—which is priced under $30 —is its thick consistency compared to similar products I’ve tried. It goes on smoothly and feels refreshing on my skin. After using it a few times, I realized that it also gives my face an instant firming effect. It also seems to fill in fine lines and blur the look of texture, so I decided to incorporate the Micro-Sculpting Cream into my morning skincare routine in place of my typical primer, and I haven’t gone back to it ever since.

Recently, we decided to pass our love for this product on to my grandma as well, gifting her a jar of the cream as part of her 90th birthday present. My grandma reported back that her very dry skin felt softer and refreshed after using it each time. She’s already on her second jar!

Don’t just take it from the Shinners family, though—the Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer is not only Olay’s bestseller (one jar of the cream is sold every 12 seconds, according to the brand), but it also has a celebrity following.

Dolly Parton and Christian Siriano are both reportedly fans of the product, and Drew Barrymore previously mentioned that she has been using it for 12-15 years. If you’ve yet to try the infamous (and super wallet-friendly) red jar, consider this your sign to find out what all the hype is about once and for all.