Scouted: The Best Super Last-Minute Gifts You Can Send Instantly by Email

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s face it: even if you’re an ultra-responsible gifter who usually plans ahead instead of waiting until the very last possible second to do your holiday gift shopping, most of us are guilty of forgetting to buy a gift for someone’s special graduation, holiday, birthday, baby shower, and the like. ICYMI, the holidays are swiftly approaching, which means shipping a gift is a risky option at best, even if you order through Amazon Prime.

Fortunately, there are plenty of surprisingly thoughtful gifts you can send by email that won’t look like you waited until the last minute—even if you totally did. Giving gifts IRL isn’t always an option, which means e-gifts are the only safe bet whether you procrastinated or had responsibly planned months in advance.

I was raised to send handwritten thank you notes, birthday cards, holiday greetings—and, well, the list goes on, so the idea of emailing a gift to someone still makes me a little bit uncomfortable (especially if I imagine my mother’s reaction). But frankly, there are many thoughtful gifts you can send online that don’t scream, “I literally forgot to give you a gift until just now.” In fact, I would give the gifts outlined below whether I was in a time crunch or had two months to send. So, yes, while I may still be somewhat old-fashioned (I still send the handwritten thank-you notes by mail) when it comes to my gifting philosophies, the idea of sending an online e-gift, doesn’t feel quite as blasphemous to me anymore.

Now, despite my lifelong commitment to handwritten letters, I’m no angel. I, too, am a lifelong procrastinator (I wait until Christmas Eve to do my gift shopping every damn year without fail). Since I’m guessing you’re here because you’re in the same boat, I’ve rounded up a few solid gifts you can send by email that will be delivered to the giftee in question almost instantly.

From personalized Cameo videos recorded by a slew of celebrities to MasterClasses courses taught by industry professionals like Gordon Ramsey and David Lynch, there’s no shortage of stellar gifts to send by email this holiday. Scroll through below to check out some of our digital gift ideas.