Scouted: This Luxe Velvet Sofa Is Surprisingly Pet-Proof

I’ve always dreamed of having a luxe, full-sized velvet sofa that’s both contemporary and mid-century-inspired. Unfortunately, I have five dogs, so investing in a delicate piece of fabric-covered furniture never really made financial or practical sense. That is, until I was introduced to Sabai’s miraculously durable sofas. While style and aesthetics are a top priority when it comes to my furniture lineup, in reality, we all need a couch that checks all the usual boxes and wouldn’t just look good on an imaginary magazine cover: good looks, comfort, sustainability, and durability. The Sabai Essential Sectional has an exceptional résumé that checks each of those boxes (and then some).

This sectional blends a modern aesthetic with practical features and eco-conscious materials that hold up to my unruly dogs, making it a standout contender for your living room centerpiece that can actually be used. What a concept, right? If you’re looking for a premium sofa that looks like it costs triple the price but can actually be used if you have pets or children or just like to entertain regularly, I couldn’t recommend Sabai Design’s sofas more. Scroll through below to find out why I think you’ll love them, too.

A Dreamy Aesthetic and Design

The Essential Sectional offers a sleek, minimalist design that feels both timeless and adaptable. With its clean lines and subtle elegance, it’s the kind of furniture that complements a variety of decor styles—whether your vibe is mid-century modern, eclectic, or Victorian-inspired. The recycled velvet upholstery adds an extra touch of texture to any room while being soft and inviting, ideal for both lounging with a book (and a pup or two!) and hosting friends.

The customizable layout is a huge win. Left-facing or right-facing options let you fit the sofa into your room’s layout without compromise. Plus, there’s enough seating space for family movie nights or sprawling out solo after a long day.

As Practical as it Is Luxurious

This sectional doesn’t just look good—it performs. The cushions strike a pleasing balance between supportive and cozy, thanks to their high-density foam core. While some sofas tend to sag after a year or two, this one is built to hold its shape. Whether you’re a sitter, sprawler, or occasional napper, it’s designed to handle your preferences without caving in.

Plus, the recycled velvet fabric isn’t just soft—it’s resilient. Pet hair? Easy to vacuum off. Wine spill? Spot-cleaning will have your back. For families, pet owners, or just the perpetually clumsy (no judgment), this fabric’s stain resistance is a game-changer.

Without compromising its quality, this couch is not that—it’s as comfortable laying down on for those deeply necessary unglamorous naps we all need sometimes as it is for posh but casual socializing and lounging while hosting a game night or housewarming or anything else, honestly. Unlike most visually striking furniture, it not only fails to compromise on utility, it’s honestly more comfortable and supportive than any furniture I’ve ever had.

Easy Set Up and Maintenance

It may not come as a major surprise to you that I’m not a master furniture assembler: the thought of using those little ‘L’-shaped Allen keys to assemble a seemingly 1,000 piece of Scadavanian furniture sends me into an absolute spiral. Luckily, the Essential Sectional is so easy to set up and assemble, that it seems hard to imagine any possible way to mess it up. The component parts feel solid and durable—the fact that the component parts are this high-quality only makes the assembly easier. You simply screw in the supporting legs, and arrange and connect the pieces with push-in interlocking metal brackets, which can only be put together one way—the right way.

Maintenance is even easier than set up—like I mentioned, wiping up spills, hair, pet stains, crumbs, or whatever with this recycled velvet material is an absolute breeze. Not only is the cleanup hassle-proof, but it holds up well to frequent cleaning too. Despite heavy daily use by every member of my pet and human family household every day, it shows no signs of wear and tear after six months.

Sustainability That Matters

Sabai didn’t just dip a toe into sustainability—they dove in headfirst. The sectional is constructed with FSC-certified wood and recycled materials, showcasing the brand’s commitment to ethical sourcing. But they didn’t stop at materials. Their Sabai Revive program lets you trade in old pieces or pick up pre-loved ones, which makes this sofa not just a purchase but a step toward reducing waste in the furniture industry.

It’s refreshing to see a company integrate sustainability into every stage of a product’s lifecycle. With the Essential Sectional, you’re not just buying furniture; you’re investing in a cleaner, greener future.

The Investment

At $1,995, this sofa is undeniably an investment, but it’s one with long-term rewards. The combination of durability, eco-conscious craftsmanship, and style ensures you’re getting value for every dollar spent. Cheaper options may tempt you, but few can match this sectional in terms of overall quality and ethos. Not to mention, you’ll wish you’d chosen this one before you finish assembling any of its inferior competitors.

Final Thoughts

If you’re after a sofa that’s as easy on the eyes as it is on the ecosystem, the Sabai Essential Sectional is the pick. It’s comfortable, adaptable, and built with a conscience. Sure, it’s an investment, but it’s one that’s easy to justify when you consider its style, function, and sustainability chops. Whether you’re curling up for a movie or hosting your next close get-together or family visit, this couch is ready to be the heart and workhorse of your living space and look great while doing it. No one has sat on this piece of furniture before remarking on its beauty, and no one has risen from it without commenting on its extreme comfort.

