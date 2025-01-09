Scouted: Lymphatic Drainage 101: Here’s How to Boost a Sluggish Lymph System (and Why You Should)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Our lymphatic system is the body’s built-in detoxification network, allowing us to properly expel bacteria-laden pools of fluid and toxins from external sources like food, alcohol, beauty products, prescription drugs, and internal sources like cellular waste and defunct proteins. While the lymphatic system is often overlooked, it’s an incredibly important contributor to our overall health. In fact, a clogged lymph system can oftentimes be the culprit behind a laundry list of ailments, including chronic sinus infections, eczema, respiratory problems, fluid retention, and, yes, cellulite and fatty deposits.

Stan Kapica, President of Skin Science Solutions and holistic health expert explains that the lymphatic system has three primary functions that are each critical to maintaining our overall health: “It maintains the balance of fluid between the blood and tissues, known as fluid homeostasis, it forms part of the body’s immune system and helps defend against bacteria and other intruders, [and] it facilitates absorption of fats and fat-soluble nutrients in the digestive system.”

Lymphatic drainage expert and founder of the Well Studio in Los Angeles, Colette Connor, agrees, adding that there are many other under-the-radar benefits of practicing lymphatic drainage modalities you may not be aware of—especially since we are ,exposed to so many different toxins on a daily basis.

“The lymphatic system talks to every system in the body, so if the lymphatic system is not working properly, then our body is unable to function fully and optimally,” she says. “Some of the benefits of lymphatic drainage include improved blood flow and circulation, lower body inflammation, stronger immune system, digestion support (less bloating and improved regularity), and hormonal support (including relief with PMS symptoms).“

Some of the common signs of a congested lymphatic system include stiffness, brain fog, chronic fatigue, swelling (especially in the hands and fingers), bloating, recurring infections, and even autoimmune diseases. A blocked lymphatic system can be the result of a slew of different things, including a sedentary lifestyle and the excess consumption of processed foods. The good news is that there are several ways to stimulate a sluggish lymphatic system and accelerate drainage.

When it comes to lymphatic help, exercise and hydration are paramount. “Daily movement, sweating, and staying hydrated are so important,” Connor explains. “When the body is stagnant, the lymph fluid begins to thicken and is unable to flow properly, causing inflammation, joint pain, cellulite, and water weight.” While these lifestyle factors are the best ways to keep your lymphatic flow functioning at its best, there are plenty of different ways to maximize your results. Read on to find out how to boost lymphatic drainage to improve your overall health, both at home and in-office.

Pressotherapy

“Pressotherapy is a detoxifying treatment, effectively sculpting body tissue by reducing trapped lymph and water. In this way, we’re able to help restore the body’s naturally occurring healing functions,” Kapica says. Some benefits of pressotherapy (similar to compression therapy) include reduced swelling and inflammation, enhanced skin tone and elasticity, reduced cellulite, faster body-contouring results, faster muscle recovery from exercise, and stimulating both dermal and subdermal circulation for a healthy glow. Prices start at about $200 per session.

Icoone

Icoone is another in-office medical spa treatment powered by microstimulators that move in a range of different targeted motions over the body to stimulate detoxification and release pent-up fluids, thereby promoting a number of aesthetic and potential health benefits. “Imported from Italy, the Icoone features patented technology that helps to sculpt, remodel, and detoxify your body,” says Connor, who offers the treatments at the Well Studio. “The machine provides gentle, yet effective microstimulation, rolling forwards and backwards to reach deep into the tissues and encourage the return of lymph flow back into the body.”

The treatment works in three ways to contour the body, eliminate cellulite, and promote detoxification: boosting drainage by activating the flow of the lymphatic system, firming via boosting the release of collagen and elastin, and body remodeling by stimulating lipolysis and breaking up accumulated fat deposits. Results can even be seen with just one treatment, though she recommends getting treated once every four weeks for maintenance.

Dry Brushing

While the research supporting the connection between dry brushing and lymphatic health is scant, many people—including Connor—swear by it for reducing cellulite and boosting circulation. “Dry brushing is also an excellent at-home tool to stimulate blood flow and improve skin texture,” she says.

Dry brushing is thought to boost lymphatic detoxification by opening up the pores, allowing toxins to be released freely via sweat. Many professional skin treatments and massages incorporate dry brushing for these reasons, but you can also dry brush at home.

Regular Infrared Sauna Sessions

While saunas and steam rooms have been popular for helping the body sweat out toxins, including alcohol, heavy metals, and nicotine, for ages, infrared saunas go above and beyond simply relying on perspiration to detoxify.

Infrared light technology is actually able to go a step further (in addition to inducing increased perspiration) because the technology effectively targets subdermal fat cells, helping to expel trapped toxins hiding in fatty tissue that would otherwise not be released. Many medical spas and fitness facilities offer infrared saunas, but you can also invest in an infrared sauna blanket to reap the benefits at home. It’s the best investment I’ve made.

Compression Apparel

Compression leggings work to stimulate the lymph, expel bacteria-laden pools of fluid, and boost circulation. Elastique’s lymphatic drainage leggings go a step further, with graduated compression and embedded, woven massage beads (MicroPerles) strategically placed to your lymph nodes that apply pressure to your legs, hips, and behind.

As you move, these ridiculously innovative design gives you a “massage” that stimulates fluid release (you can also reap their benefits by just sitting around, too.)

Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Many professional massages and spas now offer lymphatic drainage massages now, but you can also get the same results at home with the proper tools, including this wood lymphatic drainage massager designed to boost circulation and promote the release of toxins and excess fluids.

Compression Therapy

Compression therapy helps to promote lymph drainage by massaging pressure points and boosting blood flow. These at-home compression leg massagers feel almost like a blood pressure device, and the one below works just as well as the one I’ve used at my go-to wellness spa.

Vibration Therapy

Vibration plates can help to detoxify and boost circulation because the high-frequency motion induces muscle movement while stimulating the lymph system and thereby promoting the release of toxins. Of course, you can also achieve similar results by engaging in high-impact exercises like running or HIIT.

Rebounding (AKA Jumping on a Mini Trampoline)

Aside from being an excellent form of low-impact cardio, rebounding (or jumping on a mini trampoline for the sole purpose of exercise) is an excellent way to boost lymphatic drainage. “If you have the space for it and want to have a little fun, a trampoline is a great and gentle tool to stimulate lymphatic flow,” Connor says.

Best of all? You really only need to rebound for 10 to 20 minutes per session to reap the lymphatic and aerobic benefits.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: