Scouted: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Luxury Residences Are As Exclusive As It Gets

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Born and raised in Southern California, I‘ve lost count of how many times I’ve been to Cabo. Since it’s just a quick two-and-a-half-hour flight from LAX, it’s been an easy and reliable escape over the years. From wholesome family vacations to rowdy girls’ trips and quiet romantic getaways, I’ve stayed at nearly every property in town. One spot, however, I had yet to visit was the Instagram-famous Nobu Hotel Los Cabos , perched far on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

As an LA girl, I’m very familiar with the Nobu brand. I’ve frequented the celeb-loved Malibu restaurant and neighboring hotel numerous times. But the Cabo property, which boasts a familiar Japanese-inspired design only in a desert setting, is a gem among gems. The pet-friendly resort features modern whitewashed decor, including a large Zen garden flanking the entrance and mesmerizing manicured cactus gardens around every corner. There are also four pools and an empty beach, though swimming in the sea isn’t recommended. And, yes, as you might expect, the food is 10 out of 10.

Originally opened in 2019, the five-star property is the latest hotel venture from celebrity chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and business partner Robert de Niro. I recently visited the property to experience the new Residences , which were introduced in July 2023. Think all the amenities of a premium hotel, but more spacious, apartment-style accommodations (the first of its kind for the hospitality brand), including kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances and a washer and a dryer.

Average rates for the residences start around $1,600 per night and are geared toward travelers looking to extend their time in Mexico. While there are 200 ocean-adjacent rooms in the original hotel structure, there are just 60 one- to four-bedroom residence suites, making the experience even more exclusive.

View-wise, the residences overlook the sprawling Diamante El Cardonnal golf course , which, fun fact, was designed by golf legend Tiger Woods. Even though I don’t know a thing about golfing, the view is equal parts relaxing and breathtaking. In fact, my first order of business when arriving at my suite was ordering a fresh poke bowl and margarita, which I proceeded to enjoy on my patio as I watched golfers buzz around the course. After relaxing in the room (the Simmons bed was incredibly plush), I headed out for an outdoor group dinner at Pacific restaurant, one of four fine dining establishments on the property. There, we enjoyed a five-course meal and mezcal tasting. The next morning, we were up bright and early for quite possibly the coolest day I‘ve had in a minute—a hands-on sushi-making class with Chef Nobu himself.

The next morning, we were up bright and early for quite possibly the coolest day I‘ve had in a minute—a hands-on sushi-making class with Chef Nobu himself. The rest of the afternoon consisted of a leisurely Mexican wine tasting, followed by plenty of downtime bopping between the resort’s four swimming pools, including my personal favorite, the beachfront infinity pool.

If you ask me, no trip is complete without a visit to the spa. While the hotel has the Esencia Spa, I was fortunate enough to visit the residences’ Japanese Onsen spa (only available to resident guests). The treatment rooms are ultra-private. Mine included a jacuzzi, cold plunge, dry sauna and sizable massage area. I’m boring and always opt for a deep tissue, and this one did not disappoint.

Our last night consisted of the most spectacular dinner at the resort’s namesake Nobu restaurant. Like the Malibu outpost, this one overlooked the ocean and the vibes were immaculate. There was even a live performance, complete with fire dancers and acrobats, to round out the dessert hour. After an upscale yet easygoing evening, my full belly and I meandered back to my room. But not before calling on my personal concierge to draw me a nice, hot bath in my suite’s onsen teak soaking tub. I was certainly going to miss that bathroom, which also had a generous rain shower, twin sinks, a separate room with a fancy Japanese-style toilet with an electric bidet, and, of course, heated toilet seats. It was also decked with full-size Natura Bissé products (a personal favorite of mine).

On my last morning, I slept in until 11 am (again, the beds are so comfortable) before heading to Muna, a chic rooftop Mediterranean-inspired spot, for my last meal of the trip. I reluctantly bid adieu to my new friends, loaded my luggage in the resort’s courtesy car, and, just like that, was on my way back to the airport.