Scouted: One and Done Meal Delivery Services That Are Equal Parts Healthy and Delicious

Whether you’re looking to reduce inflammation or get rid of excess body fat this year, there’s no denying that diet plays a major role in our overall health—physical, psychological, etc. If you’re like me and are too busy to cook every night, you may or may not have fallen into the habit of ordering Postmates and takeout way more than should be allowed since the pandemic hit a few years ago. Heck, awaiting my dinner delivery was the one and only thing I had to look forward to. But not only has eating out almost every night taken a toll on my wallet, but it’s also taken a toll on my waistline, which led me to do some research to find the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating.

Frankly, I could care less about not fitting into my 2019 jeans, but I just feel off (sluggish, heavy, and less focused) as of late, and I am almost positive my current disposition is, at least in part, due to my less-than-stellar diet. This is precisely why I decided to look into some healthier (yet still convenient) meal delivery options this year.

Yes, I would love to subscribe to those meal kit plans like Hello Fresh that supply you with new recipes and all of the ingredients necessary to make your meals, but I know having to dedicate even a half-hour every weeknight to cooking isn’t sustainable for my life (and work) schedule.

Sure, ordering takeout or prepared meals from healthy restaurants is always a solid option, but if you’re like me and have realized that the majority of the money you’ve shelled out over the last year has gone directly to the pricey contactless restaurant and lazy-day fast food orders, you may also be looking to pull back a bit on relying on these delivery apps to feed you. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable meal delivery services that are both healthy, affordable and, yes, actually tasty.

Of course, it goes without saying that the meal delivery services listed below may not be quite as budget-friendly as shopping for your own groceries and preparing the food in your own kitchen, but they’re ridiculously convenient nonetheless.

After all, time is money, am I right? Whether you’re giving the plant-based lifestyle a shot or hopping on the low-carb ketogenic bandwagon, there’s truly something for every diet and budget. Scroll through below to check out some of the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating below.

