Scouted: How to Get Rid of a Double Chin Without Surgery, According to Experts

While submental fat (aka neck fat or double chin) is perfectly normal due to natural weight fluctuations, genetics, and loss of elasticity of the skin as we age, if this region has been a pain point for you lately, you are likely looking into ways to get rid of that double chin. Aside from weight loss (which is not always the culprit), chin liposuction and face lifts have become increasingly popular aesthetic procedures for men and women looking to reduce the appearance of fat in the submental area (especially in younger patients).

While the double chin region has historically been a difficult (and rare) region to treat, experts seem to agree that there’s been a surge in new technology to reduce unwanted fat thanks to increased demand. “As Barbie Botox took the nation by storm [in 2023], creating a longer, leaner swan-like neck from treating the trapezius muscles, there is a greater realization that focus on the face does not stop at the jaw—it includes chin, neck, and decolletage,” Dr. Ava Shamban (aka Dr. Ava), board-certified celebrity dermatologist and founder of AVA MD Dermatology tells The Daily Beast. However, the procedure is not for everyone—not only because of budgetary constraints or willingness to undergo an invasive procedure.

And, as with most aesthetic treatment plans, treating submental fat sans the knife often requires a multifaceted and multistep approach. “Usually, this is a multimodality approach to tandem technologies for the best result. It also may depend on whether the area consists of more adipose tissue [stubborn fat] or skin laxity, age, and quality of the skin to determine your best protocol,” Dr. Shamban says.

If a patient is considering the surgical route, there are a few key factors plastic surgeons will typically consider to determine whether or not they’re even a candidate. “There are two distinct layers of fat that could contribute to the fullness under the chin. One is located directly under the skin and is amenable to removal by liposuction. Another one is located deep under the platysma muscle and can only be removed with a neck lift procedure,” says facelift expert and plastic surgeon Dr.Konstantin Vasyukevich. “One can tell the difference between the two by gently pinching the skin under the chin and evaluating the thickness of the skin fold.”

According to Vasyukevich, younger patients with better skin elasticity are better candidates for liposuction in this area, while those with more mature skin may require a neck lift. “The best candidate for submental liposuction is a patient of a younger demographic who has excess fullness in the lower face and under the chin. Good skin elasticity is a key determining factor for the success of submental liposuction,” he says.

Fortunately, if you’re not interested in surgical procedures, there are plenty of non-invasive in-office treatments, skincare products, massage methods, and facial tools that can help reduce the appearance of submental fullness without going under the knife. Read ahead to check out some of your best options for reducing a double chin without surgery or lipo.

CoolSculpting

While CoolSculpting Elite is most commonly used for patients looking to reduce subcutaneous fat (the soft fat you can poke that does not surround the organs) in the abdomen, the in-office procedure is now also used to reduce submental fat for qualifying candidates. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive, relatively painless treatment that harnesses Cryolipolysis, a technology that uses targeted cold therapy to freeze and kill fat cells, which, in many cases, can result in permanent fat reduction in the treated region.

“CoolSculpting Elite targets subcutaneous fat, which is the fat layer right under the skin’s surface. This is the fat layer that you can pinch and can be suctioned into any one of the seven CoolSculpting Elite applicators,” says board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of SkinDC, Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD, FAAD. Thanks to a surge of patients looking to treat the chin area, CoolSculpting Elite now has applicators small enough to treat the submental region, though eligibility will need to be evaluated and discussed with your provider.

Unlike surgical remedies, treating the chin region with CoolSculpting Elite can take as little as 45 minutes per session and requires no downtime afterward. “One of the applicators is placed on the targeted area (in this case, the chin) [for] approximately 45 minutes. Your body naturally begins to gather those dead fat cells and processes them out of the body as waste,” says Dr. Keaney. While some patients see a modest improvement with just one treatment, Dr. Keaney recommends undergoing at least two sessions to reap the full benefits. If you have a special event you’re prepping for, he suggests talking to your provider and beginning treatments as far as six months prior.

Emface

Emface is one of the latest modalities in the non-invasive space to offer double-chin spot treating for those looking for non-injectable ways to reduce unwanted fat in the area. “Emface uses a synchronized radiofrequency and a high-intensity facial electrical stimulation in tandem to treat the area,” Dr. Shamban says. The lunchtime treatment (meaning it can be performed quickly with little to no downtime) also can yield immediate results for some patients, making it a great choice for those with events or photographs on the horizon. “EmFace is 30 minutes performed in a series of four over about 10 days with immediate results as well ongoing improvements over three months time and then one or two times annually for maintenance.

For maximum results, she recommends combining Emface with other skin tightening treatments to prevent post-fat-reduction sagging. “Sofwave, another non-invasive treatment that delivers ultrasonic waves and heat at a precise depth into the dermis [helps] trigger collagen and elastin production in the skin and help to tighten up the area.”

Kybella

While both neuromodulators like Botox and dermal fillers can be used to help create a slimmer facial profile overall, Kybella is the only FDA-approved injectable for dissolving fat around and under the chin. Dr. Keaney uses both CoolSculpting Elite and Kybella (a deoxycholic acid injection) in his practice for reducing submental fat.

“When it comes to Kybella, I prefer to use it for small pockets of submental adipose that are too small to fit in a CoolSculpting Elite applicator,” he says. And, while both CoolSculpting and Kybella can often yield long-lasting and even permanent results, he emphasizes the importance of maintenance of results with lifestyle choices like diet and exercise and adhering to a solid skincare routine to help keep the area lifted and contoured.

Dr. Ava agrees, adding that Kybella only targets the fat—not sagging skin—so some patients may need to consider additional modalities to achieve the lifted and sculpted look they want. “[Kybella] doesn’t really treat skin laxity with enough power to move the needle, so for most patients, it needs to be thought of as a 1-2 punch to target the fat and then treat the skin,” she says.

Radio Frequency and Lasers

Dr. Ava says microneedling, lasers, and radio frequency treatments may also help soften the look of a double chin—especially if laxity is the issue. “Co2 Cool Peel is a fractionated laser that has long term efficacy for skin laxity on the jaw and neck as well as smoothing the surface and managing pigment and cell damage,” she says.

If you prefer to go to the radio frequency route, she suggests opting for a treatment that includes both RF and microneedling. “Morpheus 8 or Vivace Ultra are both state of the art treatments combining microneedling and radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production and elastin that tightens the tissue.”

While in-office procedures and treatments can oftentimes offer patients permanent and instant results, there are ways to help reduce submental fat and sagging skin without a trip to the dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or aesthetician. Using tools and devices that promote lymphatic drainage and address sagging skin can be a huge help in reducing the appearance of a full chin.

