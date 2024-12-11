Scouted: If I Were Buying Michelle Obama a Holiday Gift, It Would Be One of These

Jamie Stone
·1 min read
Best Gifts for Michelle Obama
Best Gifts for Michelle Obama

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, author, and bona fide cultural icon, is a woman of elegance and intellect. While I’m sadly not on gifting terms with Obama, if I were, I’d definitely be thinking about what to get her right about now.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few gift ideas I think she’d love based on her known interests, hobbies, passions, and more. These gifts celebrate her love for art, books, and wellness, and honestly, I think any fan of Michelle Obama would be delighted to receive these, too.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Latest Stories