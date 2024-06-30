Second seal pup born at Longleat

A second sea lion pup has been born in Wiltshire [Longleat]

A second Californian sea lion pup has been born at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.

Parents Belle, 11, and Memphis, six, welcomed the unnamed male pup earlier this month on Sea Lion Beach, where generations of sea lions have been born at Longleat since the species first arrived at the park in 1968.

Longleat visitors will be able to see the new arrival on Half Mile Pond, alongside his half-brother who was born just a few days earlier.

Lead keeper, Lauren Bow, said: “It’s very exciting having two new pups here at Half Mile Pond.

Both of the new sea lion pups enjoy hanging out together [Longleat]

“This is Belle’s second pup after having Baxter last year.

"Seeing her become a mum is particularly special to me."

"Belle was the first pup to be born when I first started at Longleat, so seeing her go on to have her own pups is a special moment,” she added.

The two pups bring the raft of sea lions living at the Wiltshire estate to eight.

Neither of the new arrivals have been named yet.

