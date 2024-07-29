The Secret to the Best Dirty Martinis Comes in A Pouch

For better Martinis, look for this small emerald green pouch.

Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Styling by Christina Daley

As someone who craves Dirty Martinis at a rate that easily eclipses her olive consumption, my search for a better way to add a splash of olive brine — the key ingredient to making any classic Martini dirty — was born out of necessity.

I found the solution at New York City’s historic Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle hotel, where the red-jacketed bartenders are always willing to chat about the weather, how to get a table at the buzzy Upper East Side bar, and the sleek emerald green pouches of Filthy Olive Brine on display there.

Filthy produces craft cocktail garnishes and mixers like black cherry syrup, Margarita mix, Bloody Mary mix, and the olive brine that goes into every one of Bemelmans’ dirty martinis (of which they serve dozens on any given night). Previously, Bemelmans used brine from jars of olives, which slowed down the martini-making process.

“We can accomplish orders much quicker with Filthy’s olive brine and also ensure that the flavor profile is always spot on,” says Bemelmans bartender Dimitrios Michalopoulos. “We love the consistency of the flavor. It creates a wonderfully rich, woody, and nutty olive base for the classic cocktail.”

Each pouch of Filthy fuels roughly 15 dirty martinis, and an open pouch lasts up to six weeks in the refrigerator. The petit pouches fit snug next to condiments on the door of my refrigerator, and I reach for it often for more than just martinis.

To add savory and herbaceous depth of flavor to a simple salad dressing I blend Filthy's olive brine with balsamic vinegar, dijon mustard, maple syrup, and a few generous glugs of olive oil, plus any herbs I have on on hand.

It's also great in a sauce or dip. Add a squirt of olive brine to any pasta sauce, whether marinara, puttanesca, or a creamy vodka sauce. To zhush up store bought hummus or muhammara, I stir in a tablespoon of olive brine just before guests arrive (or try it in this creamy Dirty Martini Dip).

While this olive brine is fantastic in a Martini, it's also great in a spritz alongside gin, vermouth, and of course, olives. Bundled alongside my favorite gin and a jar of Filthy’s blue cheese–stuffed olives for a leveled-up garnish, it’s the perfect gift for busy hosts.



Read the original article on Food & Wine.