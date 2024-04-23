"The Secret Is Just Starting To Get Out": People Are Sharing Not-Too-Popular Vacation Destinations That Are Actually So Worth Visiting

Don't get me wrong, there's a reason why places like Paris, Tokyo, and Los Angeles are popular tourist destinations. These places have so much to offer visitors. But it's a great big world out there, full of hidden gems and lesser-traveled locales. So, redditor u/Hot-Vegetable3827 asked, "Which not-so-popular country is a must-visit?" Here's what people said, including some members of the BuzzFeed Community.

1."Hydra, Greece. My wife and I just took a long Greek honeymoon. One island we really liked that isn't as well known as Santorini and Mykonos was Hydra. In fact, it was probably our favorite island. There isn't much to do or see there, but it was very laid back and chill. It was basically a vacation from our vacation, which we needed after a couple of busy days of sightseeing in Athens and before we went partying in Mykonos. There aren't any cars on the island, only donkeys, and it's very walkable and small."

2."Laos. I totally fell in love with every last thing about this country. The people are fantastic, the food is killer, and the landscape is just gorgeous."

3."Cartagena, Colombia. My wife and I went last year, and we have already planned our next visit. You can get there pretty easily and quickly from the US. There's cheap and delicious street food, friendly people, and nice weather all year round."

—u/Wakan_Tanka "I always recommend Cartagena and the Rosario Islands. The whole week I spent there was cheap and incredible, and the Rosario Islands are on par with any tropical vacation spot but with hardly any tourists and extremely cheap." —JessicaPage Piero Damiani / Getty Images

4."Slovenia. My wife was born there, and we go back every other year to see her family and friends. It's such a beautiful country. The secret is starting to get out now, especially Instagrammable places like Lake Bled and Predjama Grad. Granted, it's still nowhere near as crowded as similar countries like Croatia."

5."Tunisia, especially Tunis and Monastir. I absolutely love it there. It's very cheap to visit, and the people are incredibly friendly."

6."Curaçao. I had an amazing beach vacation there. It was much cheaper than the more well-known and visited Caribbean islands."

7."Oman. This Middle Eastern country has rugged mountains, desert dunes, historic forts, and amazing ships."

8."Sri Lanka. Damn, it is beautiful, and this country has it all: beaches, forests, mountains, ancient temples, and wildlife safaris. I loved the food there, including lots of curry. The beach areas offer a lot more culinary variety, like lots of fresh seafood."

9."Ghent, Belgium is an incredible city. It's vibrant, historic, and fun! I would highly recommend a visit."

10."Malta. You'll find delicious food (it's sort of a mix of Arabic and Italian influences) and lots of historical places like ancient ruins. The capital, Valletta, is beautiful, and there are also two smaller islands called Gozo and Comino that you can visit. There's also extensive public transport, so it's easy to get around if you don't drive. I can't recommend it enough if you're the sort of person who's into exploring history, food, and culture."

11."Belfast is underrated, IMO. I wanted to revisit Dublin, but hotel prices are absolutely wild at the moment, so I went to Belfast instead. I found that it was a very interesting city with excellent food, pubs, music, culture, and proximity to the countryside for day trips. Everyone I met in the city was funny and friendly."

12."Lyon. It’s a two-hour train ride from Paris but with a fraction of the population. It’s like the Florence of France with its walkability and world-class cuisine."

13."Kazakhstan. Stunning nature and landscapes, a unique cuisine, and friendly people who are really generous to guests. It's also home to some fascinating archaeological sites."

14."New Mexico. People who live in the US don't realize how unique and beautiful the landscape is. The drive from Española to Taos is probably one of my favorite in the world. The food really is second to none. Plus, there's a Balloon Fiesta. Enough said."

15."I absolutely love Guatemala. If you can speak even a little bit of Spanish, it's even better. Fly in, leave Guatemala City, and make Antigua your base. There's enough to see in Antigua and the surrounding areas that it can be a whole vacation alone, but there are also many places to visit on a day or overnight trip from Antigua."

16."Bolivia. It has an amazing landscape, it's spotlessly clean, the people are friendly, and there's a lot of fun to be had if you want to party. I haven't been back in ten years, and I hope it's still as lovely. It holds a special place in my heart."

17."Jordan. Petra is easily the coolest thing I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. Pictures do not do it justice at all. You could fit elephants through the door of the Treasury. It’s wild."

18."Mongolia. There's really only one big city, Ulan Bator, and one or two days there is enough. But that countryside! It's so beautiful. I went out to a camp where I was set up with a ger (a Mongolian yurt), and you just hang out in the beauty of nature."

19."Sapporo, Japan. My husband and I went to this city on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, and it was spectacular! When most people think about traveling to Japan, they think of Tokyo, but Sapporo is much less touristy, the mountains around the city are incredibly beautiful, and the food is to die for. A scenic hour-long bus ride takes you to the old city of Otaru, best known for its glass-blowing industry and beautiful canals. The subway system is amazing, and the people are friendly and helpful. I've been to a few places in my travels, but Sapporo stands out as the best so far. We already vowed to go back someday."

Do you have somewhere to add? What's an often overlooked destination that should be way more popular? Tell us in the comments or drop it into this Google form.