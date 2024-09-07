See the Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week SS25

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Dressed-up doggies in designer gear dazzle on the runway ahead of New York Fashion Week :: September 5, 2024:: New York, New York:: Karen Floyd, CEO of ELYSIAN:: “About 50% of the dogs that walked the runway are actually rescues. And some of the women will bring their dogs individually, but this is about promoting the adoption of animals, while also looking at, again, the five core areas that Elysian Circle Women are drawn to, which is women, children, service, animals and the environment. So, each of those sectors is represented and each of those sectors really help to raise awareness.”:: Charlii Sebunya, Content creator:: “I think this show is meaningful because not only are people adopting dogs, they are also donating to the charities. And you don't have to be here in New York City. You can go online and donate to all these charities and foundations online.”Models and show participants were wearing outfits designed by various brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Caryna Nina and Johnathan Kayne, as well as by Ukrainian designer Halynka Shunevych.Shunevych dressed a model and dog in dark green and white outfits, and represented the When Life Sucks (WLS) Foundation at the show, which is a U.S. non-profit organisation helping veterans. She said she participated in the show to raise awareness for the situation in Ukraine and ask for support.New York Fashion Week will run from September 6 until September 11.