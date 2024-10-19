See fall snowstorm blanket Yellowstone National Park, create majestic display

A fall snowstorm blew through Yellowstone National Park late Thursday and early Friday, creating a winter wonderland for visitors who were treated to shimmering white landscapes, close encounters with bison and of course, the eruption of Old Faithful.

Grand Prismatic Spring, the third largest hot spring in the world and one of Yellowstone's top attractions, looked particularly magical as the overcast skies muted its rainbow colors and heavy steam shrouded the site.

Some waited in line at the Wyoming park's entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, for nearly an hour, eager to see the snow-covered landscape. Many pulled over in prohibited areas to catch a glimpse of a herd of elk in the distance and two massive bison who were much closer as they grazed on grass and appeared unbothered by the humans vying for a photo.

As usual, crowds surrounded the overlook around Old Faithful, waiting in freezing temperatures for an eruption. They weren't disappointed.

Snow didn't last too long in the thermal areas of the park, which have a warmer ground temperature, and by late afternoon, much of the snow that blanketed trees and meadows also melted, leaving those who arrived early feeling lucky that they made it in time.

"Wasn't it beautiful all covered in snow?" one visitor from Southern California gushed as they snapped a photo in front of a park sign after their trip to the park.

Yes, it was. See for yourself.

The Yellowstone National Park sign in West Yellowstone, Montana, is lined with fresh snow on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park is the third largest hot spring in the world and is known for its brilliant colors. They were subdued amid gray skies and snow flurries but the spring was no less impressive on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Hot springs steam in the freezing morning air in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

A small hot spring steams in the freezing cold morning air as the Firehole River flows in the background in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

The road into Yellowstone National park from West Yellowstone, Montana, is covered in snow on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

A herd of elk graze in a snow-covered field in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Steam from hot springs, geysers and mud pots put on a show in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Tourists pose for photos at the tail end of the eruption of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Old Faithful erupts in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Old Faithful is at the tail end of an eruption in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Two women crouch to shoot photos of two bison grazing next to Firehole River near Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

A bison walks next to Firehole River near Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Hundreds of vehicles, including a Tesla Cybertruck, waited in four lines in West Yellowstone, Montana to enter Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

A winter wonderland is seen outside the inside of a car in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

A snow-covered Jeep idles in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Three visitors take in the beauty of the snow along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

