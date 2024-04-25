See how a former animal testing laboratory is transformed into an animal sanctuary

A former animal testing laboratory is being turned into an animal sanctuary.

Freedom Fields, a 30-acre property in Nowata, Oklahoma, is the realization of a lifelong dream for animal rights attorney Shannon Keith. The founder of the Beagle Freedom Project spent years dedicated to animal welfare, rescuing and rehoming former lab animals. Now, after buying a private testing facility that previously worked with pharmaceutical and pesticide companies, she's converting it into a rehab center and sanctuary, providing freedom for animals that had spent much of their lives in cages.

Watch the video above to see how one woman is providing safety and freedom to former lab animals

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch a former animal testing lab transform into an animal sanctuary