See Some of the Most Impressive Diamond Discoveries Made at Arkansas State Park in the Last 5 Years!

Those who visit Crater of Diamonds can “search a 37-acre field" for various rocks, minerals and gemstones to take home with them

Arkansas State Parks (3) Three diamonds found Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas in the last five years.

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas is a treasure trove of jewels.

Located in Murfreesboro, the state park offers a “one-of-a-kind experience” to those looking to dig up their own diamonds, as noted on its website.

Those who visit Crater of Diamonds can “search a 37-acre field,” which happens to be “the eroded surface of a volcanic crater,” for various rocks, minerals and gemstones that visitors can take home with them.

Here’s a look at some of the most impressive discoveries made at the state park over the last few years.

Nebraska Teacher Finds 2.12-Carat Diamond During Family Vacation

Discovered: July 24, 2019

Josh Lanik, a 36-year-old teacher from Hebron, Nebraska, discovered a 2.12-carat diamond near the southwest edge of Crater of Diamonds State Park while on a family vacation in July 2019.

Lanik found the diamond after about two hours of searching, Arkansas State Parks said in a press release at the time.

Crater of Diamonds State Park Josh Lanik.

“It was blatantly obvious there was something different about it,” Lanik said. “I saw the shine, and when I picked it up and rolled it in my hand, I noticed there weren’t any sharp edges.”

The diamond was about the size of a jellybean and was a dark brown color “similar to brandy,” according to Park Interpreter Waymon Cox. He believed the diamond was one of many unearthed after about 14 inches of rain fell in the area about a week prior.

Arkansas Man Finds Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found at the Park

Discovery date: Sept. 7, 2020

The diamond Kevin Kinard found on Labor Day in 2020 is the second-largest ever found in the park's history.

The 33-year-old originally thought the object he found was a piece of glass — but it was actually a 9.07-carat diamond, according to Arkansas State Parks.

Arkansas State Parks Kevin Kinard

This was the first time Kinard had ever found a diamond after regularly visiting the park since he first went there on a second-grade field trip.

“I would have never in a million years dreamed that I had found anything,” Kinard said at the time.

Washington Man Mining for Engagement Ring Materials Finds 2.2-Carat Diamond



Discovery date: May 7, 2021



Christian Liden, 26, found a 2.20-carat yellow diamond while searching for engagement ring materials at the state park.

The Washington man began dreaming of creating his own engagement ring for his bride-to-be in eighth grade, according to the state park.

the state parks of Arkansas Christian Liden.

"I saw it shining as soon as I turned the screen over and immediately knew it was a diamond," Liden said at the time. "I was shaking so bad, I asked my buddy to grab it out of the gravel for me!"

Linden also spent five years panning for gold, and eventually found enough to make the band of the ring.



Calif. Woman Finds 4.38-Carat Diamond While Exploring with her Husband

Discovery date: Sept. 23, 2021

Noreen Wredberg, of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond while walking through the Crater of Diamonds State Park with her husband Michael in September 2021.

Arkansas State Parks said the couple, who retired in 2011, spotted the “sparkling gem on top of the ground” and brought it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification.

"I didn't know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up," Noreen said at the time. "We really didn't think we would find one, let alone something that big!"

Arkansas State Parks Noreen Wredberg.

Local Man Unearths 'Big, Ugly' 3.29-Carat Diamond, Largest Since 2021

Discovery date: March 4, 2023

David Anderson, who lives in Murfreesboro, found a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting soil in March 2023.

The diamond was the largest found at the park since the 4.38-carat gem was found in September 2021, per Arkansas State Parks.

The State Parks of Arkansas Facebook David Anderson.

"At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny," he said at the time. "Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond!"

Anderson also previously found a 3.83-carat yellow diamond in December 2011 and a 6.19-carat white diamond in April 2014, the park said.

Another Arkansas Man Mistakes Diamond for Piece of Glass

Discovery date: Spring 2023

A second Arkansas man nearly mistook a diamond for a piece of glass in the spring of 2023. This time, the diamond was 4.87 carats in size.

Jerry Evans found the diamond within the first 10 minutes of visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park with his girlfriend, according to a news release.

Arkansas.gov Jerry Evans found the 4.87-carat diamond in 2023.

He later sent the stone to the Gemological Institute of America for identification, and learned it was more than just glass. Cox said Evans’ diamond was “a complete crystal.”

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said at the time.

7-Year-Old Girl Finds 2.95-Carat Diamond While Celebrating Her Birthday

Discovery date: Sept. 1, 2023

Aspen Brown, a 7-year-old girl from Paragould, found a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond while celebrating her birthday at the park with her family on Sept. 1, Arkansas State Parks said.

The girl was resting with her father and grandmother when she made the stunning discovery, according to KAIT.

Arkansas State Parks Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.

“She got hot and wanted to sit down for a minute, so she walked over to some big rocks by the fence line,” Aspen’s father Luther Brown told the outlet. “Next thing I know, she was running to me, saying ‘Dad! Dad! I found one.’ ”

Cox told KAIT the diamond was “a complete crystal,” adding, “It’s certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I’ve seen in recent years.”

Tourist Names 7.46-Carat Diamond He Found After His Fiancée

Discovery date: January 2024

Julien Navas, who lives in Paris, found a 7.46-carat diamond in early 2024. He spent hours searching through muddy conditions, caused by rain days earlier, before he found the gumdrop-shaped diamond.

The diamond was the eighth-largest registered at the park since 1972.

Arkansas State Parks Julien Navas

Navas opted to name it the “Carine Diamond,” after his fiancée, and also plans to have the stone cut into two pieces: one for his partner and one for his daughter.

“It is a magical place, where the dream of finding a diamond can come true!" he said. "It was a real great adventure."



Dad and Son on a Road Trip Find Second-Largest Diamond at State Park of 2024

Discovery date: July 27, 2024

Will and Marshall Barnett, of Arizona, were visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park on July 27, 2024 while on a “boys’ week” road trip when they found a two-carat, rectangular diamond while sifting through dirt.

The diamond is “about the size of a pencil eraser” and is “light brown color resembling iced tea.” It is the second-largest found at the park this year.

Crater of Diamonds State Park Di Will and Marshall Barnett with the diamond they found in July 2024

“You could tell they knew they had found something special from the smiles on their faces,” said Park Interpreter Ashlyn Keys in a statement.

Not only was this the 412th diamond registered at ASP this year, it was also the 36,500th diamond registered since Crater of Diamonds became a state park in 1972.

