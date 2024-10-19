See the pink-clad people who gathered at a Hialeah park to support breast cancer patients

A crowd turned Amelia Earhart pink on Saturday, Oct. 19. Thousands of people gathered in Hialeah for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

The annual event raises money for breast cancer patients and life-saving research.

“Supporting individuals in our community who are facing breast cancer is essential to our mission, but we cannot do it alone,” said Sean Gross, executive director of the Susan G. Komen organization. “These walks are not just events — they are pivotal moments to secure vital funds that will make equitable care available to all as we take a powerful stand against this devastating disease.”

Take a look at Saturday’s event.

Linda Stevens at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Gale Rembert at the Susan G. Komen event at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Saturday, Oct. 19th, 2024.

Participants cheer at the breast cancer walk at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Anais Jorge, 8, and her mother, Violeta Jorge, walks at the event at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Bugatti the dog at the breask cancer walk at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Rachell Comunale at the pink walk at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.