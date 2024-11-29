See spot go! The viral Bissell Little Green cleaner is 35% off for Black Friday

Before you spend big bucks replacing the dingy carpet or area rug (or couch cushions!) in your living room, might we suggest giving the wildly popular Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner a try? This small but mighty appliance took social media by storm a few years back thanks to its portable size and astonishing results — and influencers aren't the only fans.

Nearly 68,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this lean, green cleaning machine, and Yahoo's own home and garden writer used it to revive her distressed heirloom rug and leave it looking like new (check out her full Bissell Little Green review).

If that's not enough, Bissell Little Green is currently on sale for $81 (down from $124) during the Amazon Black Friday Sale, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. (Psst: For even more savings, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Black Friday vacuum deals, the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals overall.)

Why is it a good Black Friday deal? 💰

At nearly 35% off, this small yet mighty machine is on sale for just about as low as it's likely to go — this price beats Prime Day! And when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement carpet or furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.

Why do I need this? 🤔

All you have to do is see the amount of grossness the Bissell Little Green removed from the couch in this TikTok video to understand how powerful it is. If it was able to extract that much grime from a relatively clean-looking couch, just imagine what it could do for a soiled one!

Its main attachment, the 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, offers strong spray and suction to lift stubborn stains from all types of fabrics, and you'll also get a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool that'll rinse out the hose after you're done using it. Plus, it comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness so you can go to town on those stains right away.

To use the Little Green, just fill its 48-ounce clean water tank with water and cleaning solution, plug it in and voilà! Not only will it target unsightly spots, it'll also help minimize the odors that may accompany them. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on carpets and furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes.

Bissell? More like Bliss-ell, once you see how well it tackles red wine, ink and more. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers love how easy it is to use, that it's portable and that it does a lot of work with little effort.

Pros 👍

"Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there's no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me every time."

"[The] directions were very easy to follow," shared another happy reviewer. "It did a pretty good job on some ground-in dirt stains, chocolate candy stains and on the food spilled by the grandkids. Also did well on pop/soda spills. Don't have stairs, but it would be awesome to use — light enough for my 79-year-old mom to carry around."

"I cannot believe how easy it is to use," said a third. "If you don't have the budget to hire professionals, this is the item you want when you have young children spilling juice and other fluids on the daily. Our couch looks like new, thanks to this item; I was about to rent one for use, but if you rent often, you might as well save and buy this so you can have it whenever you need to use it."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers aren't fans of the brand's cleaner that comes with it. If it bothers you, you can always purchase a different carpet cleaner to use with it..

"Worked as expected on my filthy car seats that got really wet and dirty while camping," wrote a generally pleased fan. "They look 95% back to brand new. My only complaint is about the cleaning solution itself, which smells awful and gave me a headache. The smell wore off in a day or so. But the machine itself is great. Small price to pay for getting my seats really clean."

"I used it on our couch and to clean the cloth interior of both of our vehicles. I didn't think any of it was very dirty to begin with, but you would be amazed at what this wet vacuum pulls out of the fabric," shared another. "I will add that we did not use the included chemical solution because it seemed to smell very strong. We used our Branch Basics soap instead and it worked wonderfully with no lasting effects."

And for dry messes, Amazon shoppers also love the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum:

Amazon Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum $33 At under 3 pounds, this is one dust devourer you won't mind schlepping around the house. Plus, it converts into a handheld vac. "This vacuum seems incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!" wrote a content cleaner. "I feel like I'm holding almost nothing. It actually feels like I have a much more expensive vacuum in terms of power-to-weight ratio." $33 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

