Are We Seeing The Rise Of The Toxic Alpha Male?

Naomi May
·6 min read
donald trump elle uk
The Return Of The Toxic Alpha MaleGetty Images

'Where were you when the manosphere of Donald Trump was cemented into the history books?' That’ll be what future generations will ask us in years to come. They’ll ask us whether we knew not just that more men would vote for Trump than women, but that they’d do so in such vast quantities. They’ll ask us whether these men knew what the US politician had previously said about women, and all of the incremental things he’s done to set women's progress back. But what will we say? Because Trump’s victory is not a surprise. Without the weight of incumbency, he was able to poise himself as the candidate to vote for if you wanted change – the very thing is the US is craving right now. What we cannot fail to ignore is that in voting for Trump — and by doing so, voting against his opponent Kamala Harris, a woman — the US has propelled the indomitable rise of the toxic alpha male into orbit (on a SpaceX plane, no doubt).

In 2020, President Joe Biden beat Trump with male voters under 45; this year, Trump beat Vice-President Kamala Harris with those same voters. Trump has enjoyed strong support from white men in the last three elections, but this year he also made gains among Latino and Black men (according to CNN's exit poll, Trump won 55% of Latino men's votes and 21% of Black men's).

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Energising men was a key and critical part of his campaign. One 2021 study found that a leading predictor of support for Trump – over party affiliation, gender, race and education level – was belief in 'hegemonic masculinity', defined as believing that men should be in positions of power, be 'mentally, physically, and emotionally tough', and reject anything considered feminine or gay. It's believed that Trump engaged with male content creators at the behest of his 18-year-old son, Barron, who advised his father about which podcasts and creators were worth working with. Just 10 days before the election, Trump appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and spoke for three hours. Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is the most listened-to podcast in the world and 81% of his audience is male. Trump's interview with Rogan, who is know to have refused the Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic and has promoted the carnivore diet, has been watched 46million times on YouTube. Spotify quietly removed previous episodes of Rogan's podcast after it emerged that he'd said how Angelina Jolie probably has 'crazy p***y,' and how Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is an 'alpha predator female' whose 'p**s p**s is probably incredible.' However, Rogan wasn't the only male podcaster Trump engaged with. Logan Paul's interview with Trump has amassed nearly 7 million views, and Theo Von's clip of him discussing sobriety with Trump has 14 million. Both have predominantly male audiences.

joe rogan and donald trump
getty images

Trump's campaign was also supported by the richest man in the world and the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk, who also appeared on Rogan's podcast the day before the election. Since taking over X in 2022, Musk has removed Trump's ban on the platform and reinstated other users' profiles who were previously banned too. Data has previously found that 60% of X users are male and that, prior to the election, conservative content on the platform was being amplified more than liberal content was. In September 2024, the billionaire — whose wealth increased by $26.5billion (£20 billion) in the wake of Trump's election — reposted a tweet from 'Autism Capital' that suggested that 'women and low T men' are not able to think freely because they 'can’t defend themselves physically'. The only people who can think freely are 'high T alpha males and aneurotypical people... this is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making. Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think.' Among the conspiracy theorists whose accounts Musk reinstated was Alex Jones, as well as racist and sexist provocateurs like the white nationalist Nick Fuentes. 'Your body, my choice. Forever,' Fuentes posted on Tuesday night; the phrase has been making rounds on social media since.

And then there's J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate and the Vice President-to-be, whose previous comments in 2021 to Tucker Carlson about leading Democrats being 'a bunch of childless cat ladies', caused a furore when they resurfaced earlier this year. In response, a spokesperson for Harris said Vance and Trump were 'not pro-family, they are anti-women', adding: 'Women are paying attention – and will use their power at the polls.' What's heartbreaking is that women didn't use their power at the polls (Harris had the advantage among women, winning 53% to Trump’s 46%, but that margin was somewhat narrower than Biden’s). At least, those who did and showed their support for Harris did so in smaller numbers than her Democratic predecessors. While Hillary Clinton won women by 13 points in 2016 and Joe Biden by 15 in 2020, Harris secured them by just 10 points, CNN found.

grand rapids, michigan july 20 republican presidential nominee, former us president donald trump stands onstage with republican vice presidential candidate, sen jd vance r oh during a campaign rally at the van andel arena on july 20, 2024 in grand rapids, michigan trumps campaign event is the first joint event with vance and the first campaign rally since the attempted assassination attempt his rally in butler, pennsylvania photo by anna moneymakergetty images
Anna Moneymaker

The slow but steady return of Trump has happened against the backdrop of the increasingly worrying rise of 'tradwives' and the seemingly incremental regression of female equality. 'A tradwife (short for traditional wife) is a woman,' typically a conservative Christian, 'who prefers to take a traditional or ultra-traditional role in marriage, including the belief that a woman’s place is in the home,' according to one of the genre’s more popular content creators. Not only has the tradwife revival nurtured the popularity of 'stay at home' girlfriends on TikTok — the #Life As A Stay at Home Girlfriend has almost 40 million posts — but #CleanTok, where predominantly stay at home female creators clean their homes to within an inch of their lives, has amassed 4.8 million posts at the time of writing.

barron trump
Chip Somodevilla

The socially conservative movement's conduit to Trumpism is clear, too. A new study found that #tradwife content's largest audience is actually right-leaning men. 'Media Matters coded and analysed 327 recommended videos after exclusively interacting with tradwife content,' the study says. 'We found TikTok's recommendation algorithm rapidly populated our F.Y.P. (For You page) with conspiracy theory content and fear mongering, which made up nearly one-third of all videos served to the F.Y.P.' After interaction with tradwives, the study found, TikTok’s recommendation algorithm also served up '19 videos featuring extremist right-wing media figures,' such as Jones and Fuentes.

The manosphere is inescapable. It's increasingly becoming the content we consume and the politics that continues to governs our lives. The truth is that masculinity really is fragile, and its fragility results in a whispered anti-female 'violence' at the polls, which the Democrats should've predicted. The Republican Party under Trump has become a carnival of toxic masculinity, how that carnival evolves with almost unfettered power — the Republicans won the Senate and look set to claim the House of Representatives too — and a strong mandate from the electorate almost doesn't bear thinking about. As for making America great again? That remains to be seen.

ELLE COLLECTIVE is a community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • ‘Distrustful’ Trump Bypasses State Department Procedures to Call World Leaders

    Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with world leaders like Vladimir Putin this week without the typical oversight of the U.S. State Department and government interpreters. The reasoning for this, as sources explained to The Washington Post, is that Trump is “distrustful” of federal officials after a string of leaked transcripts emerged from calls he made with world leaders during his first White House term. The Post reported its “standard procedure” for incoming presidents is to sign an agreemen

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ Interview Was Key Mistake of Campaign, James Carville Says | Video

    The Democratic strategist argues the vice president's response to a question on differences with Biden sunk her chances The post Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ Interview Was Key Mistake of Campaign, James Carville Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes are seen fueling a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • Tucker Carlson angrily accuses Senate Republicans of plotting ‘coup’ against Trump

    ‘Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on,’ the former Fox anchor claims

  • Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — “except for Day 1." According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.

  • Why did Democrats win Senate races in so many states Trump won? Ticket splitters

    Ticket-splitting used to be common and the swing-state down-ballot results show split tickets still can determine the outcome of key races.

  • Drones strike Moscow as top UK official highlights Russian casualties in Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive drone strike rattled Moscow and its suburbs overnight into Sunday, injuring a woman and temporarily halting traffic at some of Russia's busiest airport, officials said.

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.