If It Seems Like Everyone Has Norovirus, It's Because They Probably Do — Virus Is Surging, Says CDC

Outbreaks of the highly contagious stomach virus are more than double what they were last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says

Cases of norovirus — the virulent, wildly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea — are increasing in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control says, reporting double the amount of cases as this time last year.

The CDC reported 91 outbreaks of the virus for the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 the previous week — and more than double the previous year’s 41 outbreaks. And on Dec. 23, more than 40 outbreaks of the virus were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Although it’s commonly called the stomach flu due to the shared symptoms, norovirus isn’t caused by the influenza virus. “You can get norovirus by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces (poop) or vomit in your mouth from a person infected with norovirus,” the CDC says. The reason it’s so contagious is because when you’re sick, “you can shed billions of norovirus particles that you can’t see without a microscope,” the agency explains.

“It only takes a few norovirus particles to make you and other people sick.”

The virus causes acute gastroenteritis — an inflammation of the stomach or intestines — which causes the diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pains. Although most people recover in three days or less, the CDC says someone who had norovirus can still be contagious for days after they’ve recovered.

It was behind a recent outbreak in California, where at least 80 people were sickened by raw oysters served at an event. And in Hawaii, the virus caused a popular hiking spot to close after dozens of campers were sickened with the virus.

To limit your risk of contracting the virus, the CDC recommends washing your hands — but cautions that hand sanitizer doesn’t work well against the virus. The agency also says to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them, and to cook oysters and other shellfish to an internal temperature of at least 145°F, which is the temperature at which norovirus — which is resistant to heat — finally starts to die.

Although there is no specific treatment for norovirus, the Mayo Clinic advises staying hydrated; Severe cases may require medical intervention for intravenous rehydration.

