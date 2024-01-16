Selena Gomez’s £21 Emmys lipstick is sure to sell out

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Last week, the internet went into a frenzy attempting to read Selena Gomez’s lips—hoping to dissect her conversation at the 81st Golden Globe Awards with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry—and now she’s drawing attention back to her pout.

Last night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, the actor and singer sparkled on the red carpet in a maroon lip perfectly colour-coordinated with her scarlet strapless sheer mesh Oscar de la Renta gown and sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

To create Gomez’s vampy lip, her make-up artist Hung Vanngo used products from the star’s own line, Rare Beauty, including the brand’s Kind Words lip liner and lipstick in Strong (a warm chocolate brown), and the limited-edition Rare Impact Kind Words matte lipstick in Devoted (a bright red).

Vanngo also added a touch of a berry blush (Rare Beauty has a bevy of blushes to choose from, such as the cult-favourite Soft Pinch Liquid) and fluffy lashes from Lashify.

To complement Gomez’s strong lip, hairstylist Marissa Marino created a piece-y up-do with a face-framing wave and a ’90s-style side-part. And for the ultimate monochromatic look, manicurist Tom Bachik gave Gomez deep berry chrome nails, expertly matching her dress.

The star’s documentary show Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me received an Emmy nod this year, in the Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program category. And Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building—which Gomez stars in with Steve Martin and Martin Short—received nominations in two categories tonight.

For her entrance into the show, Gomez was accompanied by her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco.

See more of our favourite beauty looks from the night below.

You Might Also Like