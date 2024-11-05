Selena Gomez hits back at body shamers, reveals she has SIBO. What is the bowel disorder and what are the symptoms?

The 32-year-old singer lives with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth — an uncomfortable condition that can have long term impacts.

Selena Gomez is hitting back following criticism of her body at the Oct. 29 premiere of her film, Emilia Pérez. In a now-deleted TikTok, commenters criticized the 32-year-old’s figure, and speculated that Gomez was strategically posing with her hands over her stomach to hide her body. The comments caught the attention of Gomez, who addressed the criticism head on.

“This makes me sick,” Gomez wrote. “I have SEBO [SIBO] in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am not a victim. I’m just human.”

Gomez has been vocal about the impact health issues have on her body. The Only Murders In the Building star was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and received a kidney transplant in 2017. In 2023, Gomez addressed her weight fluctuation during a TikTok Live, explaining that an unspecified medication causes her to retain water.

The star's latest message to her critics raises awareness for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), gastrointestinal condition that can result in vitamin deficiencies, malnutrition and if left untreated can cause intestinal failure.

Keep reading to learn more about SIBO, its symptoms and more.

What is SIBO?

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIB) occurs when there’s an excess of bacteria that disrupts the gut’s ability to digest food. While certain species of bacteria are beneficial to digest carbohydrates to gas and break down fibre, people with SIBO have the an overpopulation of bacteria that consumes nutrients like protein, vitamin B12 and bile salts to digest fats. In addition to preventing the body from absorbing the nutrients it needs, the bacterial overgrowth causes more gas and uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms.

What are symptoms of SIBO?

SIBO symptoms can vary in severity but are similar to other gastrointestinal conditions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms can include:

Nausea

Bloating

Indigestion

Abdominal pain

Abdominal distention (swollen abdomen)

Gas

Constipation

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

SIBO can cause diarrhea and “SIBO stool” that can appear watery, oily, thin and pencil-like, contain mucus or even hard and lumpy.

Why do people develop SIBO?

There are several reasons why someone can develop SIBO. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can occur as a complication from abdominal surgeries (like gastric bypass or gastrecomies) or as a result of structural issues, including scar tissue, that protrude through the wall of the small intestine.

Some medical conditions, like lupus, diabetes, celiac disease or chronic renal failure, can also cause food or waste products to move slowly through the small intestine. As food moves slowly, it becomes a breeding ground for bacteria, and can lead to bacterial overgrowth.

How is SIBO diagnosed?

SIBO can be diagnosed by a breath test to determine whether or not there’s gas-producing bacteria in your gut. The simple test measures hydrogen and methane levels in your breath. At a certain level, healthcare providers can determine a bacterial overgrowth.

Other tests can include blood tests for vitamin deficiencies, stool tests or may check for structural problems in your abdomen.

How do you treat SIBO?

SIBO can be difficult to completely heal. The New York Presbyterian hospital notes that a combination of treatments may be used to manage SIBO since it can be a recurring condition. In addition to antibiotics, some people may require surgery to fix any structural issues.

People with SIBO can also make changes to their diet to help prevent bacteria overgrowth and alleviate painful or uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms. The Cleveland Clinic suggests limiting carbohydrates, sugars and sweeteners, fruits and starchy vegetables, dairy products and grains. Speak to your healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan that works best or you.

Risks and complications of SIBO

Severe bacterial overgrowth can cause weight loss, malnutrition and vitamin deficiencies that can increase risk of osteoporosis and impair liver function. In some cases, excess bacteria can damage the lining of the small intestine and lead to intestinal failure.

