Selena Gomez Shares Makeup Free Selfies And Pics With Benny Blanco

On Saturday, Selena Gomez shared a new collection of photos on Instagram that included some intimate moments at home and with boyfriend Benny Blanco. In their couple’s photo, Gomez is taking the pic in the mirror as he leans towards her while making a kissy face. She smiles and leans up towards him.

The Only Murders in the Building star captioned the carousel, 'Snap shots this week 💜.'

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

In the comments section, Blanco responded, 'I love u.'

In several of the photos, Gomez appears to be wearing very little or no makeup, showing off her flawless complexion. In one, she plays a ukulele in bed, in another she poses with her 11-year-old sister Gracie at what looks like an outdoor sports game, and in another with one of her dogs. She also shared a shot of Blanco’s Halloween costume hat from his Tim Burton-inspired Mad Hatter ensemble, which she matched as Alice from Alice in Wonderland.

Instagram

Along with the post on her timeline, Gomez shared a pic of herself at home again in her Stories. It looks as though the Wizards of Waverly Place actress may have just gotten a trip. Her dark brown hair was in a shorter bob, the ends flipping up in a natural curl.

Instagram

In pictures from a late October screening of her newest film, Emilia Peréz, Gomez appears to have a longer cut.

ETIENNE LAURENT - Getty Images

In a September cover story for Vanity Fair, Gomez shared a bit about her relationship with Blanco and stated that there is no pressure for them to get married.

'We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,' she said. 'I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.'

She added, 'I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.'

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like