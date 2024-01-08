Selena Gomez stuns in red silk dress with torso cut-outs at the Golden Globes

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

Move OVER because Selena Gomez made quite the entrance at the 2024 Golden Globes and her look is best described as jaw-dropping. Not exaggerating. I gasped.

Sel showed up wearing a beautiful custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby-red gown with black crystal embroidered flowers, major torso cut-outs and an asymmetrical skirt. Here are several pics from several angles:

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

Gonna assume she’s also wearing a face full of Rare Beauty because her makeup is flawless.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Selena was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy thanks to her performance in Only Murders in the Building, and her fellow nominees included (*ahem*) Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Elle Fanning for The Great. Truly flawless company to keep.

Selena was also nominated last year (the award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary) and looked incredible on the carpet, wearing an off-the-shoulder Valentino dress with a plunging V-shaped neckline and puffy purple sleeves with a matching train.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

FYI, Only Murders in the Building is getting a fourth season, which will focus on solving the murder of Charles’s stunt double Sazz. And yep, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams might be back.

“There is no greater hope for me,” showrunner John Hoffman told THR. “I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone. I mean, for God’s sakes, I would bring Paul back if we can. Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they’re all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories.”

Cannot. Wait.

You Might Also Like